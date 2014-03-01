Best and Worst of the 2014 Independent Spirit Awards

The rain is touch and go in LA as the Independent Spirit Awards have come and gone. “12 Years a Slave” was the big winner, but throughout the show, as usual with these things, there was plenty to praise and plenty to pan. From cool and rousing speeches to an audience that just couldn't sit down and shut up, check out our survey of the best and worst of the show in the gallery story below.
I gotta wonder why if the Indy Spirit Awards can let winners talk and talk without a band playing them off, why can’t the Motion Picture Academy? One of the great joys of these shows is hearing the heartfelt speeches, not the teleprompter-reading presenters.
See below. The show was tape delayed and the ceremony (and most of the speeches) were edited down. So if you’d rather the Oscars take that route…
Agree with much of this. Loved Cate’s speech. Happy for the 12 Years crew. Was less crazy about Oswalt and his jokes re Dern. Never been a fan of old people jokes. They always feel easy and stupid to me. Also agree with the delay of the telecast. Congrats to Chad!! I sure hope McConaughey has his stuff together tomorrow. That speech was ridiculous.
Along with most IC readers, feeling vicariously warm and fuzzy for Chad. Way to go.
I just got through watching, and it was so disappointing to see such a hacked up telecast. It was clear that portions of Jared Leto’s speech were edited out, which one of your slides here confirms. But then they kept Patton Oswalt’s joke later on about people Jared Leto forgot to thank, which made no sense because of the earlier edits. Based on another one of your slides, Ryan Coogler’s speech was abbreviated for the telecast, yet they kept all of Matthew McConaughey’s as he went on and on and on and on. And on. Some awards didn’t even make it onto the broadcast, including the one I was most looking forward to: the Robert Altman Award presentation to Mud. What a mess. I understand that they only have a matter of hours to edit the show, but can you guys explain why the ceremony isn’t just aired in its entirety? It used to be until just the last couple of years, correct? The tape delay bothers me much less than not getting to see the entire event. If you can shed any light on why it’s edited down, I’d love to hear.
Totally agree. Some of the “best” parts we never got to see because they were edited out.
Actually, “he would still be alive if he looked like Matthew McConaughey” sounds kind of tasteless. Perhaps true, and I thought “Fruitvale” was one of the very best films of the year (so the award is deserved), but that was rather poorly put.
As usual, McConaughey rambled on and on. He needs to learn that sometimes is Less is More.
Am I insane, or at one point didn’t they show Reese Witherspoon applauding in the audience while she was actually onstage presenting an award? The audience reaction shots were obviously not real-time reactions; they often made no sense. And thanks for telling us Coogler made that speech; we’d never have known about it otherwise.
I saw that Reese thing too and also wondered if I’d seen right. And ditto about the Coogler speech…