Best and Worst of Sundance: Guess which movies we never want to see again

Wow, what a Sundance! The 2015 edition of America's most prestigious film festival was once again full of standing ovations, slight controversies and late night bidding wars for films that will be headed your way very soon. And that's a major emphasis on why a throng of the nation's media head to Park City every year.

By the end of the year films such as “Dope,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” “The Witch” and “Brooklyn” might be on your personal top 10 list. You likely will have caught documentaries such as “Going Clear,” “Montage of Heck” and “How To Dance in Ohio” on HBO, “Dreamcatcher,” “Listen to me, Marlon” and “Prophet's Prey” on Showtime, “The Hunting Ground” on CNN and “What Happened, Miss Simone” on Netflix. And notable pockets of the country will buzz about “The Overnight,” “The D Train” and “Knock, Knock” (and not for the reasons you might suspect).

Sundance was once again a smorgasbord for upcoming American movies that don't feature Captain America or a talking teddy bear (not that those are bad things) and, trust us, you have a lot to look forward to at your local art house movie theater or multiplex.

Keeping all that in mind, check out our best and worst of this year's festival in the embedded story gallery below.

Oh, and a personal “best” from the HitFix staff: It's always great (and a rare occurrence) when no one gets sick at Sundance. Whew.

Which Sundance title are you most excited to see? Share your thoughts in the comments section.