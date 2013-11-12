Best Animated Feature 2014: Is this the weakest year for the category to date?

Last week the Academy announced its list of 19 films submitted for consideration in this year’s Best Animated Feature Film Oscar race. Not all 19 are immediately eligible as there are other criteria they have to pass first, but even if two or three are knocked from the list (and only one really looks to be nixed), there will be at least 16 contenders, meaning the Academy’s animation branch has the option of nominating up to five films.
But even then, that’s just a ceiling, not a requirement. And in a year as seemingly weak as this for the category, it’s entirely possible not enough movies hit high enough marks in the scoring process to even get it to five. Nevertheless, with the list out, it seemed the perfect opportunity for us to wrap up our weekly contender galleries feature. So have a look below to see what we’re thinking and feel free to comment on this year’s Best Animated Feature Film race in the comments section. Also, if you haven’t already, sign up for HitFix Oscar Picks and make your own predictions.
You wrote: “And there won’t be any help coming from the HFPA, which insists that all foreign movies — even animated features — be eligible for only the Best Foreign Language Film award at the Golden Globes (despite what is submitted for consideration).”
Is that true? Why then was Marion Cotillard nominated last year for Rust and Bone?
Performances are a different story I believe.
Yes performances are different. Kristin Scott Thomas was nominated too for a French speaking role but of course Emmanuelle Riva wasn’t. The rules are adaptable according to which stars can come flash a thigh in a beautiful dress.
Wasn’t The Artist a foreign movie? Then, I guess this happens with foreign languange films but not with just foreign movies.
I think part fo the victory of Brave at the Oscars was due to the Golden Globes. Sure they do not know anything about animation. Come on, ¿Hotel Transylvania? Over Paranorman. ¿Wanna see excellence? Then, how about The Painting? The Academy followed that path of big studio movies and at the end the higher box office candidate won. The brand Pixar won all over again. But it was injustice.
The AMPAS is the American Academy of Motion Pictures and Arts. The have the right to award a national movie over a foreigner. But it would be unfair to award a movie over a better one. Frozen could be great but The Wind Rises could be better and if they are willing to accept foreign entries, they should be prepared to award them.
It was the weakest year in animation since who knows when. American animation proved to be a little bit wrong this year. I think it would be better for the american industry if this year the Oscar is awarded to a more focused industry. It would be quite a lesson to the studios more interested in commercial values than artistic values. Plus, Miyazaki himself is a living lesson to the animation today.
Yeah, you’re right. I remember that Foreign Films are excluded from the Best Picture Category (Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon and The Diving Bell and the Butterfly won the Globe for Best Director, but were not nominated for Best Picture). They’ll probably have the same politics for Best Animated Film.
Brave won because the Academy doesn’t care for the culture or aesthetic of video games. Hell, I’m in my 20s and I preferred Brave for the same reasons. How many members of the actors branch were going to check off Wreck-It Ralph? An easy “upset” to predict and a gift to Oscar pools everywhere.
Well, I think Brave won because it was the most successful movie among the contenders. And that was because it was made by Pixar. It also helped that it was made by a woman, Brenda Chapman. She was removed from the film when at the middle of production and Pixar decided that she would share credit for the film because the “first woman to win this award” factor would help. And it helped. Also, the movie is a great lesson for young women out there and to the traditional animated princess standard (there was no prince, she stands alone). But the story is pretty weak and the rythm quite like a TV movie. Wreck it Ralph or Frankenweenie were stronger. But talking about great animated movies, The Painting was the best movie of last year.
Regarding this year, I would be quite dissapointed if Monsters University is nominated because it’s very mediocre, in my opinion. Boring, totally predictable story, very weak. They didn’t even care to include a Randy Newman song even with the first one winning the award. The worst movie of the bnrand along with Cars 2.
Last year’s win for Brave shows that the voters can’t give a shit frankly. They will vote for the most traditionally palpable title. Wreck It Ralp might have looked weird to them or for ADD kids or something. But the moment they saw a handsomely mounted fairy tale from Pixar with the voices of Emma Thompson, it was an automatic potential winner.
Ditto last to last year. Tintin was the Affleck of that year. Had it been nominated by its branch, it would have cake-walked to a win. But the animators wouldn’t nominate it.
In short, I think even the legendary Miyazaki won’t take down Frozen. Good reviews, good box office, fairy tale, Disney, good songs, AMERICAN = default winner.
Though of course I expect Miyazaki to win all the high brow critics awards (which even have animation categories – I don’t think National Society has one).
Tintin was excellent, and I agree it would have been a strong contender for the win.
Couldn’t Ernest & Celestine win some of those high brow critics awards though?
I haven’t seen either so can’t quite comment. But Miyazaki is a legendary auteur and a very big name. So there might be some sentimental value too seeing its his last feature film.
Unfortunately, you’re probably right. The problem with Disney being in charge of the campaigns for potentially three of the nominees (Frozen, Monsters University, The Wind Rises) is that they’ll ultimately favor one. If Disney really wanted to, they could milk the “Miyazaki’s last film” angle for all it’s worth and host screenings, etc. They COULD carry it to a win. But they know there’s probably more money to be made in a “Frozen” win, so they’ll put all their chips into that.
Second paragraph “and in a film as seemingly weak”…..I believe you meant “a year”….
My favorite animated movie of the year is, by far and away, Ernest and Celestine. Second to that is… frustratingly, a movie that it’s not going to hit the US until next year, but also it’s nowhere near the stuff the Academy nominates in this category.
Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods premiered a few months ago here in South America and I had no expectations of it. The trailers and posters weren’t great and it all reeked of fanpandering. The movie certainly has its share of that, true, but it’s without a doubt THE best DBZ movie. That’s not saying much to some, but it’s far from being the nonstop fistfest we’ve known the series for. It’s pretty much a love letter to the world and humor of Akira Toriyama, filled with very anti-climactic and tongue-in-cheek punchlines, and terrific and memorable villains.
The action’s great, the story’s quite a step upwards for the DBZ storyline — I can’t wait to see if it gets a sequel. It SHOULD be nominated for the 2014 Academy Awards, but… time will tell. Maybe a Pixar-less race will open up some room for weird happenings.
Also… Turbo: ouch. Turbo would be my third favorite animated movie this year (granted, there’s a bunch I haven’t seen from the list, too), but even if the studio’s not promoting it… eh. They still nominated the ultra-disaster Treasure Planet back in the day. Dreamworks’ lights are still on after that, so I wouldn’t say it’s completely dead on the water, even if they’re not getting to involved with it awards-wise. It’s a surprisingly alright movie, up to par with Monsters U.
I still maintain the belief that 2005 was the weakest year. I really liked Monsters University, but most every other animated effort was sub-par, except for Frozen, which I have yet to see, but am stoked to see at the same time.
no, the weakest year so far is 2004. I mean, they nominated Shark tale, for god’s sake
Shark Tale was horrendous, I agree. But they also had The Incredibles, Shrek 2, The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie and Team America: World Police, all great films. I don’t think it’s as weak as the following year.
Puppet movies aren’t animated movies; Team America: World Police doesn’t have much to do with this discussion.
Really? I thought it was stop motion.
Okay, I’m just going to be snotty here, but why in the hell does anyone think the Academy is going to give this award to ‘Frozen’ when last year they gave the award to a mediocre Pixar movie over a good Disney movie, and this year Pixar actually had the decency to put out a decent movie?
I think you kinda/sorta answer your own question.
Okay, less snotty now, but I’ve seen everything wide release out this year (I live in the Oklahoma Panhandle; it’s basically Oklahoma for Oklahoma in other words, so anything but wide release and I’m waiting for Netflix or RedBox or whatever unless I feel like driving 500 miles to watch a kid’s cartoon) except ‘Frozen’ obviously. Also, thanks a bunch, Weinstein Company, for not even submitting your movie; you might’ve told us so we could’ve skipped it. Oh, and I did skip ‘The Smurfs 2,’ because really.
Anyway, ‘Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2:’ Still have not seen the first one, and have no real intention of going back and seeing it at this point. The stylization of the animation is the strong point; it’s one you have to see in motion to get. Stills and what they showed in the trailers didn’t really get the point across. The villain (apparently based on Steve Jobs) does this thing with his arms that is totally bizarre; it’s a limited animation gag, except it’s in CGI. Other than that, seems to be self-consciously aping ‘Up;’ since I haven’t seen the first one, I have no idea if the monkey could always talk like the dogs in ‘Up,’ or if that’s a new addition. Some of the creature designs were pretty good, too.
‘The Croods;’ may be my second favorite animated movie of the year; I kinda go back and forth between this and ‘Monsters University.’ Once again, great creature design (good year for that, if nothing else), and the movie is really, really cute, which is maybe not exactly the best praises.
‘Despicable Me 2;’ really surprised to see the box office for that; I can’t believe it beat both Pixar and an army of superhero movies (suck it, ‘Man of Steel’). Definitely not as good as the first, but I’m realizing, though I’m in agreeance about it being a weak year, there are not a lot of animated movies I actually hated this year, either.
‘Epic:’ Oh, wait, what was I saying? God, this movie was just boring. A movie that made me unintentionally think of ‘The Secret of NIMH 2: Timmy to the Rescue;’ and then wish I was watching that movie instead.
‘Free Birds:’ You know what, I really liked this movie, though in the same way I like, say, ‘Mortal Kombat.’ Terrible movie, but I liked it!
‘Monsters University:’ My other second favorite movie of the year; ‘The Croods’ was less problematic, but this one did have a more challenging theme, and I appreciated it (plus, I got to give props that seemed to climax at Camp Crystal Lake; didn’t expect that). However, I have to wonder why only Mike was unscary; it’s a kids movie. Realistically speaking, none of the characters are scary, so while I appreciated the lesson being taught, the way it was taught kind of didn’t make any sense.
‘Planes:’ I don’t know what all the hate was about; I certainly thought it was decently animated, especially considering that they were animating some pretty challenging stuff. It’s a straight to DVD movie that went to theaters; by those standards, it’s good, which means it’s another solid “okay.”
‘Turbo’: Jeez, what was it with this year and terrible anthropomorphic snails? It was better than ‘Epic.’ I accidentally predicted it would flop earlier in the year; are they still going with the Nickelodeon TV show? Does anyone care?
Personally, I’m betting on either ‘Monsters University’ or ‘The Wind Rises’ at this point, hoping, but not really expecting, ‘Frozen’ to be decent (but, as I pointed out in my other post, I don’t think that will matter unless it’s FRAKKIN’ great, because rewarding Pixar is probably the same thing as rewarding Disney to a lot of voters, plus you’re rewarding Pixar), and really hoping-in-a-might-as-well-hope sort of way ‘Ernest & Celestine’ pulls off the win (yeah, I haven’t seen it, but it looks like a wonderful funny animal pic, and I’m really here for the funny animals).
My favorite animated theatrical release of the year wasn’t even submitted; ‘My Little Pony: Equestria Girls.’ Yeah, yeah, whatever, I like the TV show, and this was basically three episodes in one. So, no, had no real business submitting (and I don’t think they ever had a qualifying run in LA county, they just kind of popped up randomly in theaters around the US; they never did anything to DQ themselves, but they never did anything to Q themselves, either), and at this point I’m actually not sure it’ll even qualify for Jerry Beck’s animated feature list, but I’m still kinda disappointed they didn’t submit, less for this category than Best Original Song is always a weird category, and some of the songs were alright; who knows?
Having just seen THE WIND RISES, if it doesn’t win, it will be a crime. This is so far above the usual McDonald’s happy meal friendly kind of animation that it’s not even close. Sure, FROZEN could come out and amaze, but, the odds are way against that.
“Cons: One wonders why this one was even submitted. I hope the registration document was framed because that’s likely the only “award” coming for this film, which is the third in a series of unremarkable anime productions that haven’t made a dent in any awards capacity to date.
How very short sighted of you. And here I thought critics have to be open minded.
“The show won the Television Award at the 16th Animation Kobe Awards,[76] as well as 12 Newtype Anime Awards[77] and the Grand Prize for animation in the 2011 Japan Media Arts awards.[78] It also won three Tokyo Anime Awards in the Television Category, Best Director and Best Screenplay,[79] and the Selection Committee Special Prize award at the 2012 Licensing of the Year awards.[80] Madoka Magica was awarded a Seiun Award for “Best Media” at the 2012 Japan Science Fiction Convention.”
Given the ‘Pros: Um. Uh. Anime has its fans?’ comment, I guarantee the author didn’t even bother watching it.
QUALITY internet journalism!
Your comments on Madoka are off the mark and came off as extremely pretentious. Quality journalism right there.
Don’t you think you’re being a little too harsh on Madoka Magica Mr. Tapley?
Based on what I read from your impressions, it is clear that you have never even watched the series to begin with, so your criticism of this film, and the series for that matter, holds no merit whatsoever.
Madoka Magica may look like a typical cutesy magical girl series, but in reality they just use its premise and appearance on the surface as camouflage in order to bait and switch its audience after three episodes into watching what is probably one of the darkest animated works in a long time. How dark may you ask? It’s based on the German opera Faust, the tale of a man who sells his soul to the Devil.
On top of that, the Madoka Magica’s animation in the TV series alone is lightyears ahead of any 3DCGI film made in the west:
You also claim that Madoka Magica “hasn’t made a dent in any awards capacity to date”. For your information, “The show won the Television Award at the 16th Animation Kobe Awards,[76] as well as 12 Newtype Anime Awards[77] and the Grand Prize for animation in the 2011 Japan Media Arts awards.[78] It also won three Tokyo Anime Awards in the Television Category, Best Director and Best Screenplay,[79] and the Selection Committee Special Prize award at the 2012 Licensing of the Year awards.[80] Madoka Magica was awarded a Seiun Award for “Best Media” at the 2012 Japan Science Fiction Convention.[81] In issue 103 of Neo, journalist Matt Kamen wrote, “With its…daring approach to a dated genre, Puella Magi Madoka Magica essentially does for magical girls what Neon Genesis Evangelion did for giant robots.”
I’m not saying that this is an infallible series that’s beyond any criticism, and I doubt that it really has a chance to earn the nomination considering it appeals to a niche audience of those who have already watched the original TV series, but the next time you decide to so easily criticize and dismiss something, try to actually watch the subject material first so that you don’t end up writing such an ill-informed opinion.
I’ll even help you:
Watch up to the end of the third episode. If you still aren’t convinced by then, then feel free to drop it.
Also I’d like to say that I absolutely loved The Wind Rises. It was my personal favorite movie this entire year. If it doesn’t win the Oscar, then it proves that the Academy has their heads further up their asses than we thought
“Pros: Um. Uh. Anime has its fans?”
wait seriously? you reviewed every movie, but Madoka? do you know how big that movie and the respective series actually is?
real professional
Is this supposed to be professional journalism?
“a series of unremarkable anime productions that haven’t made a dent in any awards capacity to date.”
Lol. Forget I said anything. You retards can’t even use Google.
Didn’t Mamoru Oshii (Ghost in the Shell) praise the shit out of Madoka? It’s quite a phenominal film/TV show in Japan and it’s certainly left more than a dent.
I guess any Anime that isn’t Studio Ghibli instantly gets the shaft in these kind of places. Goes to show that quality and content have nothing to do with how these awards work. Awesome.
I don’t think you realize exactly how big Madoka Magica is.
Sit down, actually watch either the movies or TV series, and then come back to us.
“Pros: Um. Uh. Anime has its fans?”
How did someone like you even get hired?
Reminder that Madoka beat out A Letter To Momo for the Japan Media Arts Award in Animation.
I have no idea how you were even hired for this job when you can’t even judge something fairly. Do you have a phobia to anime that isn’t Ghibli? Your review of Madoka Magica was just preposterous and quite obviously shallow. I’m 100 percent sure that you have never heard of anything about it nor watched it but yet, you leave all your negative thoughts about it. Really QUALITY journalism at it’s finest.
Madoka Magica here would truly add gloom to the oscar awards because of its truly unique storyline
I find it hilarious that Tapley gives a nod to “A letter to momo” with “a nominee from Japanese academy” and probably did not know Madoka was the awarded grand final winner for Japanese Academy 2011
Its so depressing. In my opinion, the Madoka Movies are a masterpiece, with the second one being the best. Rebellion should at least be given kudos for its plot twists and great music. Rebellion was a good movie, but to enjoy it fully you would have had to see the previous ones.
Honestly though, I can see by your name that you are a man, and probably steered well clear of Madoka because you think that it would interfere with your manliness.
[www.youtube.com]
You may also not like it because of its yuri undertones.
I’ve accepted the Madoka Magica probably will not win, because people like you exist. If you had made the effort to watch it, maybe your opinion would be different. But whatever you say, it will not change the opinion of Madoka among fans. WE STILL HAVE THE MADOKAMI NEBULA!
Good luck,Despicable Me 2!!!I hope you really can make it to the finals and get along with….
“FROZEN”(WINNER), “ERNEST ET CÉLESTINE”, “THE CROODS”, “THE WIND RISES” AND… “MONSTERS UNIVERSITY” OR “EPIC”(?)
Madoka fans seem so easy to get irked up.
People aren’t allowed to get riled up over obstinate attitudes towards an underappreciated medium?