Best Animated Feature 2014: Is this the weakest year for the category to date?

Last week the Academy announced its list of 19 films submitted for consideration in this year’s Best Animated Feature Film Oscar race. Not all 19 are immediately eligible as there are other criteria they have to pass first, but even if two or three are knocked from the list (and only one really looks to be nixed), there will be at least 16 contenders, meaning the Academy’s animation branch has the option of nominating up to five films.

But even then, that's just a ceiling, not a requirement. And in a year as seemingly weak as this for the category, it's entirely possible not enough movies hit high enough marks in the scoring process to even get it to five. Nevertheless, with the list out, it seemed the perfect opportunity for us to wrap up our weekly contender galleries feature.