‘Jurassic World 3’ Already Has A Release Date, And Twitter Users Have Some Questions

02.23.18 2 weeks ago

Universal

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom doesn’t open until June 22nd, but that hasn’t stopped Universal Pictures from making announcements about the next Jurassic Park sequel after it. So far we’ve only seen a couple of trailers — the first trailer in December and the Super Bowl trailer earlier this month — for Fallen Kingdom, but Universal seems certain about its success and is already hyping Jurassic World 3, announcing a release date of June 11th, 2021.

This is an optimistic move, but have you also considered Chris Pratt petting a baby dinosaur? Yeah, it’ll do okay.

Nonetheless, some people on Twitter weren’t sure about the announcement. Some among them were quick to decry the spoiler:

