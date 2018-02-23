Universal

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom doesn’t open until June 22nd, but that hasn’t stopped Universal Pictures from making announcements about the next Jurassic Park sequel after it. So far we’ve only seen a couple of trailers — the first trailer in December and the Super Bowl trailer earlier this month — for Fallen Kingdom, but Universal seems certain about its success and is already hyping Jurassic World 3, announcing a release date of June 11th, 2021.

Jurassic World 3 will be released June 11, 2021. pic.twitter.com/9RLUWl13tZ — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) February 21, 2018

This is an optimistic move, but have you also considered Chris Pratt petting a baby dinosaur? Yeah, it’ll do okay.

Nonetheless, some people on Twitter weren’t sure about the announcement. Some among them were quick to decry the spoiler:

JURASSIC WORLD 3 sets its sights on June 11, 2021. Great. What a spoiler. Now we know those dinosaurs survive that volcano attack in FALLEN KINGDOM. Nice, Universal, really nice. — Exhibitor Relations (@ERCboxoffice) February 21, 2018