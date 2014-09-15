Beyonce and Jay Z bow Part 1 of their Tarantino-esque ‘Bang Bang’ short films

Now that Jay Z and Beyonce's On The Run Tour is over, they're prepping for their next endeavor: more of life on the run.

On Sept. 20, HBO will premiere a new concert special centered on Bey and Hov's co-headlining tour performances. “On the Run Tour: Beyoncé and Jay Z” will take from taped footage from their Sept. 12 and 13 shows in Paris, from Stade de Fance, the last dates of their stint.

Leading up to that, film director and fashion photographer Dikayl Rimmasch captured the two performers in a series of short films, “Bang Bang.” Part 1 debuted overnight, featuring the dangerous characters driving through the California desert, Bey performing, a Cadillac swinging to a stop at a diner. It certainly looks like Bonnie & Clyde, it smells like Bonnie & Clyde, but it's not exactly Bonnie & Clyde.

Speaking with the Nowness, Rimmasch said: “In my first conversation on the telephone with Jay Z he explained his concept of “Bang Bang.” He said: 'We”re not trying to do this literally, it”s not that we”re Bonnie and Clyde. We”re on the run from everything. On the run from becoming a cliché. On the run from doing the same thing again.' Everything he mentioned was a level of consciousness he has for staying alive as an entertainer and as a human being. He wanted to keep it more abstract because for him it was very abstract. How do you stay new, not just to your audience but also yourself?”

Sure. Also featured in the black-and-white is an Ennio Morricone track, and a man reacting to Hov's stubbed-out cigar in his hamburger in a way very few humans would react to such a thing.

Beyonce sang Nancy Sinatra's famed “Bang Bang” to Jay while they were on tour, so maybe that cover's starting to make a lot more sense.