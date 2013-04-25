Listen: Beyonce premieres new ‘Sun’ song in H&M ad

Maybe Beyonce won”t actually release a new album after all, she”ll just introduce each new song via its placement in a commercial.

Today, we get our first exposure to a new Beyonce song for the second time in three weeks via a 90-second commercial for H&M. It”s a fashion show and song premiere in one! Her print H&M ads bowed earlier this week. The whole campaign roles out in May.

As Beyonce models a number of bikinis and beachwear wraps, a new song, “Standing on the Sun,” plays. The lilting island melody unspools as she sings, “I can”t deny your desire, feel like I”m on fire/when you touch me, I feel the flames licking at my feet.” That may actually just be hot sand, Bey…

We”ll hold off critiquing the song until we hear the full version, but we like what we hear so far. And she looks great in the swimwear.

As you recall, earlier this month, Beyonce confronted the ghosts of Beyonce past in a new spot for Pepsi Max, while unveiling a new song, “Grown Woman.”

Beyonce is currently on the Mrs. Carter Show world tour. Below the H&M commercial is a sizzle reel recently released from the tour”s opening dates.