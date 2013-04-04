Watch: Beyonce previews new song and challenges her past selves to a dance-off in Pepsi ad

Beyonce is confronted with the ghosts of Beyonce past in a new spot for Pepsi Max. The clip- which previews a new song, “Grown Woman”- could also be a hint at what”s to come on the Mrs. Carter Show world tour.

The spot, which first appeared on Pepsi”s YouTube channel on Thursday morning, shows a current-day Beyonce in a sexy black get-up practicing her dance moves in a mirror when who should show up for a dance-off than none other than images of Beyonce in her past incarnations. There”s her “Bootylicious” pink two-piece-clad self, her fierce “Crazy In Love” tank top/cut-offs self and her slightly scary, metal-hand contraption-wearing self from the “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It).”

The present-day Bey doesn”t seem so thrilled when they first show up, but after she wins the dance-off, all is good again in her sweat-free, slightly schizophrenic world.

The spot is, appropriately, called “Mirrors,” and ends with the slogan, “Embrace your past, but live for now.”

As far as “Grown Woman,” the snippet we hear continues the attitude-filled Beyonce we heard on “Bow Down/I Been On,” which dropped a few weeks ago. The rhythmic track features Bey reminding us that “I walk with a vengeance….took a while but now I understand where I”m going.” Still no word on when the full album will drop.

Where she’s going better be back to rehearsal: the Mrs. Carter Show world tour kicks off in 11 days on April 15 in Serbia. As previously reported, it comes to the U.S. on June 28, starting in Los Angeles.