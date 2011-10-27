Beyonce releasing ‘Live at Roseland’ DVD for holiday season

Only a few thousand fans were able to see Beyonce perform live during her four-night Roseland Ballroom stand in New York this summer. Now, those theater shows have been brought to the masses, via a live concert DVD from the diva.

“Beyonce Live at Roseland” will arrive in single-DVD form on Nov. 21 exclusively through Wal-Mart, while a deluxe double-DVD version goes out to everywhere else on Nov. 29.

The former includes 26 songs from all over the former Destiny Child’s singer’s career, though no tracklist is yet available. The latter deluxe version will include a documentary, the performance, and behind-the-scenes footage and seven music videos from Bey’s latest album “4.”

So, if you’re keeping track, only six music videos from “4” have been released so far, including “Party, which dropped last night. That means there’s one more music video to go.

The Roseland gigs were on Aug. 14, 16, 18 and 19. The first of those sold-out in 22 seconds, according to her label. The Ballroom capacity sits around 3,200-3,500.

Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Adele are among the other solo female artists to release live concert DVDs this fall.