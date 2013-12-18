Beyonce scores fifth No. 1, makes Billboard history

Unlike its secret release, Beyonce’s new album debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 is no surprise. “Beyonce” sold 617,000 copies entirely off iTunes, making her the first woman in history to reach No. 1 with her first five studio albums.

Also exclusive to one retailer, Garth Brooks’s Walmart-sold box set “Blame It All On My Roots: Five Decades of Influences” drops to No. 2 from last week with 172,000 (+ 17%). It’s the first time the top two albums in the country were both sold at only one retailer.

Kelly Clarkson’s holiday album, “Wrapped In Red,” holds on to No. 3 with 136,000 (+ 21%), boosted by her recent NBC special, “Kelly Clarkson’s Cautionary Christmas Music Tale.”

R. Kelly’s “Black Panties” arrives at No. 4 with 133,000, earning the R&B singer his 15th top 10 album. The new album debuts to higher sales than the first week of his last set, 2012’s “Write Me Back,” which bowed at No. 5 with 68,000.

Up 5%, but slipping from No. 2 to No. 5, is One Direction’s “Midnight Memories” with 123,000.

The Robertsons’ “Duck the Halls: A Robertson Family Christmas” falls from No. 5 to No. 6 with 108,000 (+ 3%).

“Because the Internet,” Childish Gambino’s second album, enters at No. 7 with 96,000. Actor Donald Glover’s first foray into hip-hop, 2011’s “Camp,” debuted and peaked at No. 11 with 52,000.

Moving from No. 6 to No. 8, Eminem’s “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” sold 83,000, which is down less than 1% from last week.

Katy Perry’s “PRISM” remains at No. 9 with 59,000 (+ 15%).

Up one slot to No. 10 is the soundtrack to Disney’s film “Frozen” with 56,000 (+ 10%). “Frozen” is the 10th animated film soundtrack to hit the top 10 and the first for Disney since 2006’s “Cars” entered at No. 6.

Albums sales are up 22% compared to last week and down 11% compared to the same week last year. Sales are down 8% for the year so far.