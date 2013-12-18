Beyonce scores fifth No. 1, makes Billboard history

Unlike its secret release, Beyonce’s new album debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 is no surprise. “Beyonce” sold 617,000 copies entirely off iTunes, making her the first woman in history to reach No. 1 with her first five studio albums.
Beyonce also broke iTunes” U.S. record for the most sales in one week –- and accomplished it only three days after releasing the album at midnight on Dec. 13. The physical album is set to hit stores between Dec. 18 and Dec. 20, according to Billboard.
Also exclusive to one retailer, Garth Brooks’s Walmart-sold box set “Blame It All On My Roots: Five Decades of Influences” drops to No. 2 from last week with 172,000 (+ 17%). It’s the first time the top two albums in the country were both sold at only one retailer.
Kelly Clarkson’s holiday album, “Wrapped In Red,” holds on to No. 3 with 136,000 (+ 21%), boosted by her recent NBC special, “Kelly Clarkson’s Cautionary Christmas Music Tale.”
R. Kelly’s “Black Panties” arrives at No. 4 with 133,000, earning the R&B singer his 15th top 10 album. The new album debuts to higher sales than the first week of his last set, 2012’s “Write Me Back,” which bowed at No. 5 with 68,000.
Up 5%, but slipping from No. 2 to No. 5, is One Direction’s “Midnight Memories” with 123,000.
The Robertsons’ “Duck the Halls: A Robertson Family Christmas” falls from No. 5 to No. 6 with 108,000 (+ 3%).
“Because the Internet,” Childish Gambino’s second album, enters at No. 7 with 96,000. Actor Donald Glover’s first foray into hip-hop, 2011’s “Camp,” debuted and peaked at No. 11 with 52,000.
Moving from No. 6 to No. 8, Eminem’s “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” sold 83,000, which is down less than 1% from last week.
Katy Perry’s “PRISM” remains at No. 9 with 59,000 (+ 15%).
Up one slot to No. 10 is the soundtrack to Disney’s film “Frozen” with 56,000 (+ 10%). “Frozen” is the 10th animated film soundtrack to hit the top 10 and the first for Disney since 2006’s “Cars” entered at No. 6.
Albums sales are up 22% compared to last week and down 11% compared to the same week last year. Sales are down 8% for the year so far.
