Listen to a snippet of Beyonce’s new song ‘God Made You Beautiful’

There’s still no official word on when Beyonce’s fifth studio album will be released, but today, fans got a first taste of her new song “God Made You Beautiful.” In a trailer for her HBO documentary “Life Is But a Dream,” the footage includes a few bars of “God Made You Beautiful.” Watch the trailer here or below.

“Life Is But a Dream” aired back in February on HBO and will be released on DVD on Nov. 25. The DVD includes a free download of “God Made You Beautiful.”

Check back for our complete review of “Life Is But a Dream.”