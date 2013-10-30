Listen to a snippet of Beyonce’s new song ‘God Made You Beautiful’

#Beyonce
10.30.13 5 years ago
There’s still no official word on when Beyonce’s fifth studio album will be released, but today, fans got a first taste of her new song “God Made You Beautiful.” In a trailer for her HBO documentary “Life Is But a Dream,” the footage includes a few bars of “God Made You Beautiful.” Watch the trailer here or below.
“Life Is But a Dream” aired back in February on HBO and will be released on DVD on Nov. 25. The DVD includes a free download of “God Made You Beautiful.”
There’s no telling whether the new track will be included on Bey’s follow-up to 2011′s “4”–or for that matter–when the new album will be released. Our critic Melinda Newman recently wrote “we really might not get this one until 2014.”
Check back for our complete review of “Life Is But a Dream.”

