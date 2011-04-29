Big Boi working on new music with Modest Mouse, Owl City

04.29.11 7 years ago

Remember how we were surmising Modest Mouse were finishing a new album, despite few murmurs of such news were emanating from their camp? Well, it seems the Northwest rockers are hard at work, and may be sonically roaming to different pastures.

Big Boi Tweeted this week that he was up to SOMETHING with frontman Isaac Brock and Co.

“Me and @mouche1 [producer Chris Carmouche] in the studio workin with Modest Mouse on their new album Turnt up ! Shout out to Issac and the crew!” Then, “Been camped out in the Lab with Modest Mouse all week, workin on the new mouse LP, coolest cats ever. Long Live The Funk.”

No word if he’s simply producing or contributing beats or vocals to the set.

Oh, but that’s not all! The one half of Outkast has already done some time with Owl City’s Adam Young. A spokesperson from Young’s camp informed me that a winter recording session did, indeed, occur, and has dubbed the result as a “a quick collaboration.” However, the track will not be included on Owl City’s forthcoming album “All Things Bright and Beautiful,” due June 14. Also, the source also said she was “not sure what’s coming
of it.”

 

Around The Web

TAGSBig BoiMODEST MOUSEOWL CITY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP