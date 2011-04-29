Big Boi working on new music with Modest Mouse, Owl City

Remember how we were surmising Modest Mouse were finishing a new album, despite few murmurs of such news were emanating from their camp? Well, it seems the Northwest rockers are hard at work, and may be sonically roaming to different pastures.

Big Boi Tweeted this week that he was up to SOMETHING with frontman Isaac Brock and Co.

“Me and @mouche1 [producer Chris Carmouche] in the studio workin with Modest Mouse on their new album Turnt up ! Shout out to Issac and the crew!” Then, “Been camped out in the Lab with Modest Mouse all week, workin on the new mouse LP, coolest cats ever. Long Live The Funk.”

No word if he’s simply producing or contributing beats or vocals to the set.

Oh, but that’s not all! The one half of Outkast has already done some time with Owl City’s Adam Young. A spokesperson from Young’s camp informed me that a winter recording session did, indeed, occur, and has dubbed the result as a “a quick collaboration.” However, the track will not be included on Owl City’s forthcoming album “All Things Bright and Beautiful,” due June 14. Also, the source also said she was “not sure what’s coming

of it.”