Bill Cosby staged a rehearsal funeral on ‘Late Night with Jimmy Fallon’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Move over, all other comedians on earth! For Bill Cosby has resumed his post as King, simply killing it left and right on the late night circuit. His latest hilariously morbid bit involved a rehearsal funeral on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” with The Roots as accompaniment. And he insulted The Roots!

Who could get away with insulting The Roots? Literally only Bill Cosby. Because he is King, now and for always.

Follow RIOT on Twitter