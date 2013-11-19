Bill Cosby staged a rehearsal funeral on ‘Late Night with Jimmy Fallon’

#The Roots #Bill Cosby #Jimmy Fallon
11.19.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Move over, all other comedians on earth! For Bill Cosby has resumed his post as King, simply killing it left and right on the late night circuit. His latest hilariously morbid bit involved a rehearsal funeral on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” with The Roots as accompaniment. And he insulted The Roots!

Who could get away with insulting The Roots? Literally only Bill Cosby. Because he is King, now and for always.

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Roots#Bill Cosby#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSBILL COSBYjimmy fallonlate night with jimmy fallonTHE ROOTS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP