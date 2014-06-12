Bill Murray Continues His Party Crasher Rampage

When it comes to stealing the spotlight and having the slighted party thank their stars for the privilege, no one comes close to Bill Murray. This indomitable party crasher seems to have a soft spot for wedding related festivities.

While in South Carolina last month, Murray delighted the Internet by giving an impromptu speech at a random stranger's bachelor party. Charming, eccentric, but an isolated incident right? Not exactly.

Another couple, Erik Rogers and Ashley Donald, were having engagement photos taken in Charleston by Fia Forever Photography. When lo and behold who should appear but our benevolent Internet Saint of Photobombs.

So the moral of the story is if you want to catch a wild Bill Murray, your best bet is to haul ass to South Carolina and use 'Impending Nuptials.' It's super effective!