Bill Murray officially not involved in upcoming ‘Ghostbusters 3’

After more than a year of unsubstantiated talk and rumors, fans already knew that there was a ghost of a chance of Bill Murray appearing in a long-delayed third “Ghostbusters” film, but now it’s official.
“No, I can tell you he won’t be involved,” co-star Dan Aykroyd told Metro.
“It’s sad but we’re passing it on to a new generation,” Aykroyd further explained. ” ‘Ghostbusters 3’ can be a successful movie without Bill. My preference would be to have him involved but at this point he doesn’t seem to be coming and we have to move on. It’s time to make the third one.”
The “new generation” comment means that “Ghostbusters 3” has a new writer in Etan Cohen (“Men in Black 3”) and will focus on younger actors (not yet cast) taking up the Ghostbusters legacy, presumably under the tutelage of the original crew including Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson…but not Murray’s deadpan Peter Venkman.
Aykroyd has been promising (threatening?) the film for some time now, but he is promising that the threequel will go before cameras sometime in 2013, saying “We’re working on it to make it just right to satisfy our fans. I’m confident we’ll be in production in the next year.”
Murray, meanwhile, has been busy lately, starring in Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom,” the upcoming “Hyde Park on Hudson.” He’s also in talks to join “St. Vincent de Van Nuys.”
Would you be interested in a “Ghostbusters 3” without Bill Murray?
Fans don’t want this. Leave well enough alone.
If Jonah Hill is in this I’m rioting.
Seconded. Keep that little Cartman the hell away.
My personal choices:
Adam Baldwin
Paul Rudd (his work in Role Models was perfect for a Ghostbusters film)
Kristen Bell
Donald Glover
I always thought that the concept was better than a mere star vehicle, so I never understood all the fuss about Murray being back or not. He’s a great one and he was very good in the first films but the franchise can do without him.
Yeah. I loved Ghostbusters. I based my entire world view growing up on Peter Venkman and Irwin M. Fletcher. That being said – let this one die peacefully. No one wants this. Murray may be a bit of a jerk, but he’s right on this one. Why would we care about the new generation of Ghostbusters?
I feel like the only people who want to see this happen are Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. Just leave the franchise be. The cast is too old and it wouldn’t be the same to have Ramis, Aykroyd and Hudson on screen/wo the Murray. The first 2 were good enough w/o needing another.
the first ONE was good enough.
Leave it be, please!
1. When has the “passing the torch” storyline EVER made a good movie?
2. This movie has been talked about for so long that there is absolutely no way in hell it will live up to the hype.