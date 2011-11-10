Billy Crystal steps in for Eddie Murphy to host this year’s Oscar telecast

Okay, so like I said, I imagine it went something like this: “Let's make this easy on everyone. Let's get Billy Crystal in here and let's forget this whole mess ever happened.” Sorry, Muppets.
Billy Crystal has been tapped as the host of this year's Oscar telecast. I'm fine with it. What was the last one he did? 2003? And he's been itching to get back into that seat. So I'm happy for him. And I'm happy this whole thing was settled so quickly. I wish the show the best moving forward and I have no doubt it'll be a fun and classy event.
It all started with a Tweet (which could have easily been a joke, but that doesn't stop the desperate world of online journalists from single-sourcing and running with it). But that news was eventually confirmed by the Academy to numerous sources, including HitFix. So Billy's our guy.
There isn't really much in the way of a nuanced discussion of what Crystal will add to the proceedings, is there? I don't really know what to say. “Boring” isn't the word I'm looking for, because I know it'll be entertaining. “Unremarkable?” Yeah, maybe that's the word.
“With Billy, we”re moving forward with one of the greatest hosts in Oscar history,” Oscarcast co-producer Don Mischer said via AMPAS press release. “His return to the Oscars is, in a sense, a celebration.”
Anyway, the question is, what do YOU think? Good call? Bad call? Rifle off your thoughts below.
Boring.
What I came here to say. I’m sure it will be a fine show, though.
I agree! I didn’t like the idea of the Muppets hosting…totally silly…but Billy Crystal is your parents’ idea of a good host.
Better than NPH, but not exactly inspired.
I think maybe the Hitfix staff should let each other know what they’re writing, to avoid duplicate stories…
Different audiences. We communicate constantly. Thanks. I knew Greg was writing. Wanted a story here, though. What else can you really add here?
No offense to Greg but In Contention has more readers ;)
I always bypass the front page of hitfix to come straight here, so I’m happy for it to be duplicated.
A bit Boring. Though I guess I can understand why they’re playing it safe this time around.
Oh, and I don’t think the Muppet Oscars campaign will go completely ignored. They could present one of the short categories or something.
awesome, I love him!
Billy is typically fantastic in the first 15 minutes, then “meh” on the rest…
On the other hand, Steve Martin is funny throughout the entire thing. I’m wondering if Steve was on the 5-person shortlist, but once Billy said yes, they stopped looking…?
Billy may do an opening number with the Muppets.
It’ll be interesting, to say the least. I know they play different games when they’re at it, but the comparison (and possible competition) between him and Ricky Gervais at the Globes will be very entertaining to watch. Two of the finest award shows emcees in one year – the season’s looking good.
For some reason I had assumed Gervais was already tapped for the Globes? Well, if he isn’t yet, then there’s no reason for the HFPA to get him. The Oscars are bringing their A game, they should do it too.
*Then there’s no reason for them to NOT get him
FFS, my proof-reading’s useless today…
How about the Globes stick with Ricky and the Oscars stick with Crystal for the next few years? Familiarity and brand appeal should help the ratings and solidify the focus and goals of each show. A permanent host could do wonders for the Oscars’ public profile and keep the focus on the films.
I bet we’ll see the Muppets onstage in some capacity – it should be a great show and I’m looking forward to it. Didn’t agree with the overreaction to Ratner’s comments and would have liked to see his version. Even still, it’s hard to go wrong with a classy guy like Billy Crystal at the helm.
absolutely
Unpopular opinion coming? (I assume)
Not only am I thrilled that Crystal is back. But I don’t know why he hasn’t hosted in, what, 9 years?
To me, he is the Bob Hope, the Bert Parks (of Miss America). Him hosting always afforded me a fun, funny, smooth time at the Oscars. The ultimate professional host. And I don’t know many people who aren’t really happy about this (though, we were looking forward to Murphy, too). :(
Yeah, kinda been-there-done-that, but I’d rather have that than another “HEY WE HEARD YOU KIDS LIKE THE ANNE HATHAWAY AND THAT JANE FRANCO LADY HOW BOUT THE LADY GAGAS YOU LIKE THEM RIGHT OH PLEASE PLEASE VALIDATE US” again.
Wow. Well I’m thrilled with the news.
I had no idea that there would be people in existence today that wouldn’t be thrilled to hear he’s hosting.
That’s kinda how I feel.
In a way, this has to be the biggest smack in the face to James Franco and Anne Hathaway’s combined ego. Bring back the old guy, because the new kids were incredibly unpopular and uncool. I’m on board with this decision, although I hope The Muppets make an appearance. I can see that happening.
Good news. And enough with the Muppets-bandwagon please.
Trite? Safe? Well safe or not, I’m happy for Billy and happy he’s hosting the Oscars. Sorry, Muppets, but you put up a good fight.;)
YEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSSS!!! SO HAPPY. Wow. This will be the best show in years.
When you’re looking forward to the Golden Globes more than the Oscars, there is something wrong.
Something wrong with you, yes.
Ricky Gervais > anyone who had an opportunity to host the Oscars this year after Murphy dropped out
Give the circumstance it’s a good choice although we already expect ratner/eddie jokes on the opening for sure ;)
A little too safe, but with Grazer and Crystal they will get a very well done show, with very little hiccups (especially in the PR department). I understand why they did it, but they had an opportunity to do something more interesting. And i agree with everyone that The Muppets definitely made a big enough noise that they will be incorporated into the show somewhere (especially if the movie is as good as it sounds to be)
Sure, it’s not a fun, oddball choice like The Muppets could’ve been, but if you’re gonna go with a safe choice, Billy Crystal is the best pick you can make. Approved.
This news feels like that scene in Pulp Fiction when Marcellus tells Jules he’s sending the Wolf.
The good thing about this decision is that it’s a step back from the pandering nonsense they did last year and were going to be doing with Ratner. The downside is that it’s not very interesting. But, on balance, I’ll take uninteresting over a desperate, clumsy grab at ‘relevance’.
I have little doubt that ‘Joe America and Mary America’ (or whatever term you want to call them) – not cinema blogosphere – will get wind of this decision and be very happy; hence, tune in.