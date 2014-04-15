Billy Eichner: Happy Anniversary, ‘Passion of the Christ’!

04.15.14 4 years ago

The “game” element of Fuse's game show “Billy on the Street” has always been a bit of a canard. Mostly we watch just to see Billy Eichner scream at NYC passersby and occasionally offer them dollar bills in sympathy. Today he's doing away with the money altogether and simply wants to remind people that it's the 10th anniversary of his favorite movie “The Passion of the Christ.” And he's doing it in an Easter bunny suit too. So it must be sincere.

If you don't fall apart when he gets to the Porky Pig question, we have nothing in common.

TAGSBilly Eichnerbilly on the streetFUSEMel GibsonPASSION OF THE CHRIST

