‘Birdman’ and genre love from Las Vegas film critics

#Edge of Tomorrow #Bill Murray #Guardians Of The Galaxy
12.18.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

The Las Vegas Film Critics Society is the latest regional critics group to unveil award winners for 2014. It was “Birdman” that came away the biggest hit with seven awards, including Best Picture. And for the second time today, a critics group has totally shut Richard Linklater's “Boyhood” out. I'm beginning to wonder if that's a reaction to widespread acclaim, but maybe not; after all, it's #2 on the Las Vegas critics' top 10 list. Just an interesting note.

Check out the full list of winners below and, you know, The Circuit.

Best Picture
“Birdman”

Best Director
Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”

Best Actor
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Best Actress
Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”

Best Supporting Actor
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress
Tilda Swinton. “Snowpiercer”

Best Screenplay
“Birdman”

Best Art Direction
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Cinematography
“Birdman”

Best Costume Design
“Guardians of the Galaxy”

Best Editing
“Edge of Tomorrow”

Best Score
“Birdman”

Best Song
“I Love You All” from “Frank”

Best Animated Film
“The LEGO Movie”

Best Foreign Film
“Ida”

Best Documentary
“CITIZENFOUR”

Best Action Film
“Guardians of the Galaxy”

Best Comedy
“Top Five”

Best Horror/Sci-Fi Film
“The Babadook”

Best Family Film
“The LEGO Movie”

Best Ensemble
“Birdman”

Breakout Filmmaker of the Year
Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash”

Youth in Film
Jaaeden Lieberher, “St. Vincent”

William Holden Lifetime Achievement Award
Bill Murray

Top 10
1. “Birdman”
2. “Boyhood”
3. “Whiplash”
4. “Nightcrawler”
5. “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
6. “Wild”
7. “Selma”
8. “The Imitation Game”
9. “Snowpiercer”
10. “Under the Skin”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Edge of Tomorrow#Bill Murray#Guardians Of The Galaxy
TAGSbill murraybirdmanCitizenfourDAMIEN CHAZELLEEdge of TomorrowFRANKGuardians of the GalaxyIdaIn ContentionJAEDEN LIEBERHERJK SIMMONSLos Vegas Film Critics SocietyREESE WITHERSPOONSNOWPIERCERst. vincentTHE BABADOOKThe Grand Budapest HotelTHE LEGO MOVIETILDA SWINTONWHIPLASHwild

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP