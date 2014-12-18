‘Birdman’ and genre love from Las Vegas film critics

The Las Vegas Film Critics Society is the latest regional critics group to unveil award winners for 2014. It was “Birdman” that came away the biggest hit with seven awards, including Best Picture. And for the second time today, a critics group has totally shut Richard Linklater's “Boyhood” out. I'm beginning to wonder if that's a reaction to widespread acclaim, but maybe not; after all, it's #2 on the Las Vegas critics' top 10 list. Just an interesting note.

Check out the full list of winners below and, you know, The Circuit.

Best Picture

“Birdman”

Best Director

Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”

Best Actor

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Best Actress

Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”

Best Supporting Actor

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress

Tilda Swinton. “Snowpiercer”

Best Screenplay

“Birdman”

Best Art Direction

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Cinematography

“Birdman”

Best Costume Design

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

Best Editing

“Edge of Tomorrow”

Best Score

“Birdman”

Best Song

“I Love You All” from “Frank”

Best Animated Film

“The LEGO Movie”

Best Foreign Film

“Ida”

Best Documentary

“CITIZENFOUR”

Best Action Film

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

Best Comedy

“Top Five”

Best Horror/Sci-Fi Film

“The Babadook”

Best Family Film

“The LEGO Movie”

Best Ensemble

“Birdman”

Breakout Filmmaker of the Year

Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash”

Youth in Film

Jaaeden Lieberher, “St. Vincent”

William Holden Lifetime Achievement Award

Bill Murray

Top 10

1. “Birdman”

2. “Boyhood”

3. “Whiplash”

4. “Nightcrawler”

5. “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

6. “Wild”

7. “Selma”

8. “The Imitation Game”

9. “Snowpiercer”

10. “Under the Skin”