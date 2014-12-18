‘Birdman’ and genre love from Las Vegas film critics

The Las Vegas Film Critics Society is the latest regional critics group to unveil award winners for 2014. It was “Birdman” that came away the biggest hit with seven awards, including Best Picture. And for the second time today, a critics group has totally shut Richard Linklater's “Boyhood” out. I'm beginning to wonder if that's a reaction to widespread acclaim, but maybe not; after all, it's #2 on the Las Vegas critics' top 10 list. Just an interesting note.
Best Picture
“Birdman”
Best Director
Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”
Best Actor
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”
Best Actress
Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”
Best Supporting Actor
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
Best Supporting Actress
Tilda Swinton. “Snowpiercer”
Best Screenplay
“Birdman”
Best Art Direction
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Best Cinematography
“Birdman”
Best Costume Design
“Guardians of the Galaxy”
Best Editing
“Edge of Tomorrow”
Best Score
“Birdman”
Best Song
“I Love You All” from “Frank”
Best Animated Film
“The LEGO Movie”
Best Foreign Film
“Ida”
Best Documentary
“CITIZENFOUR”
Best Action Film
“Guardians of the Galaxy”
Best Comedy
“Top Five”
Best Horror/Sci-Fi Film
“The Babadook”
Best Family Film
“The LEGO Movie”
Best Ensemble
“Birdman”
Breakout Filmmaker of the Year
Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash”
Youth in Film
Jaaeden Lieberher, “St. Vincent”
William Holden Lifetime Achievement Award
Bill Murray
Top 10
1. “Birdman”
2. “Boyhood”
3. “Whiplash”
4. “Nightcrawler”
5. “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
6. “Wild”
7. “Selma”
8. “The Imitation Game”
9. “Snowpiercer”
10. “Under the Skin”
The results may not reflect it, but the votes were much closer than you’d think. Boyhood almost took several categories.
I imagine so.
Finally, somebody recognizes the master class in editing from “Edge Of Tomorrow.”
It’s won a couple of editing awards, actually. Seems to be the one element standing out in the critics sweep.
The song from Frank! How awesome is that. Wish that film was getting more year-end attention. It’s on my personal 10 best list.
Silly to lump sci-fi with horror.
Guardians of the Galaxy for Best Costume Design is a pretty nifty pick.
As one of the lvfcs members who voted, I was completely unimpressed with “Boyhood.” Loved “Under the Skin” and “Snowpiercer”. The studio dumped “Snowpiercer” on VOD early and now its gathering deserved recognition. Great Nazi jazz coach & bold performance by Reese.