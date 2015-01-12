‘Birdman’ and ‘The Normal Heart’ lead gay and lesbian critics nominations

The nominees for the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association's Dorian Awards have been unveiled, and on the film side, “Birdman” again leads the way with four nominations. “Gone Girl,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “The Imitation Game” and “Pride” each landed three, filling out the best picture slate along with “Boyhood.”
On the TV side, HBO's “The Normal Heart” dominated, also with four mentions.
Check out the full list of nominees below. Winners will be announced on Jan. 20. Check out the rest of the season's offerings at The Circuit.
Film of the Year
“Birdman”
“Boyhood”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“The Imitation Game”
“Pride”
Film Director of the Year
Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Ava DuVernay, “Selma”
David Fincher, “Gone Girl”
Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Film Performance of the Year – Actor
Steve Carell, “Foxcatcher”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”
Micahel Keaton, “Birdman”
Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”
Film Performance of the Year – Actress
Essie Davis, “The Babadook”
Anne Dorval, “Mommy”
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”
Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”
LGBTQ Film of the Year
“The Imitation Game”
“Love is Strange”
“Pride”
“Stranger by the Lake”
“The Way He Looks”
Foreign Language Film of the Year
“Force Majeure”
“Ida”
“Mommy”
“Stranger by the Lake”
“Two Days, One Night”
Documentary of the Year
“The Case Against 8”
“CITIZENFOUR”
“Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me”
“Life Itself”
“Regarding Susan Sontag”
Unsung Film of the Year
“Love is Strange”
“Obvious Child”
“Pride”
“The Skeleton Twins”
“Snowpiercer”
Visually Striking Film of the Year
“Birdman”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Interstellar”
“Snowpiercer”
“Under the Skin”
Campy Flick of the Year
“Annie”
“Gone Girl”
“Into the Woods”
“Maleficent”
“Tammy”
(Television nominees on the next page.)
TV Drama of the Year
“Fargo”
“The Good Wife”
“How to Get Away with Murder”
“Mad Men”
“The Normal Heart”
TV Comedy of the Year
“The Comeback”
“Modern Family”
“Orange is the New Black”
“Transparent”
“Veep”
TV Director of the Year
Lisa Cholodenko, “Olive Kitteridge”
Jodie Foster, “Orange is the New Black”
Andrew Haigh, “Looking”
Ryan Murphy, “The Normal Heart”
Jill Soloway, “Transparent”
TV Performance of the Year – Actor
Matthew Bomer, “The Normal Heart”
Matthew McConaughey, “True Detective”
Mark Ruffalo, “The Normal Heart”
Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”
Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”
TV Performance of the Year – Actress
Viola Davis, “How to Get Away with Murder”
Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”
Julianna Marqulies, “The Good Wife”
Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”
Frances McDormand, “Olive Kitteridge”
TV Musical Performance of the Year
Beyoncé, “MTV Video Music Awards”
Neil Patrick Harris, “Sugar Daddy” – “The Tony Awards”
Jessica Lange, “Life on Mars” – “American Horror Story: Freak Show”
Macklemore, Ryan Lewis, Madonna, et al., “Same Love” – “The Grammys”
LGBTQ TV Show of the Year
“Looking”
“Modern Family”
“Orange is the New Black”
“Please Like Me”
“Transparent”
Unsung TV Show of the Year
“Getting On”
“Looking”
“Orphan Black”
“Please Like Me”
“Transparent”
TV Current Affairs Show of the Year
“Anderson Cooper 360”
“The Colbert Report”
“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
“The Rachel Maddow Show”
Campy TV Show of the Year
“American Horror Story: Freak Show”
“How to Get Away with Murder”
“Jane the Virgin”
“Peter Pan Live!”
“Penny Dreadful”
Music Video of the Year
Nicki Minaj, “Anaconda”
Perfume Genius, “Queen”
Sia, “Chandalier”
Taylor Swift, “Blank Space”
Meghan Trainor, “All About That Bass”
The “We're Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award
Ansel Elgort
Jack Falahee
Ellar Coltrane
Jack O'Connell
Gina Rodriguez
Finn Wittrock
Wilde Wit of the Year
Honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse.
Stephen Colbert
Rachel Maddow
Bill Maher
John Oliver
Jon Stewart
Wilde Artist of the Year
Honoring a truly groundbreaking force in the fields of film, theater and/or television.
Xavier Dolan
Neil Patrick Harris
Richard Linklater
Jill Solloway
Tilda Swinton
Timeless Award
To an actor or performer whose exemplary career is marked by character, wisdom and wit.
George Takei
I really wouldn’t mind if these are the Oscar noms for Best Actor and Actress!
Love the nominations on the TV side for “Looking” and “The Comeback”, truly well deserved (currently starting “Transparent”.
Shame that even the LGBT critics couldn’t find room for John Lithgow in “Love is Strange”, though at least the film itself got one mention.
And maybe its just me, but aside from ogling Russell Tovey…”Looking” was just too difficult to get behind. Most of the characters were impossible to root for. After Haigh’s “Weekend” I went in with high expectations, which were quickly deflated.