‘Birdman’ and ‘The Normal Heart’ lead gay and lesbian critics nominations

The nominees for the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association's Dorian Awards have been unveiled, and on the film side, “Birdman” again leads the way with four nominations. “Gone Girl,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “The Imitation Game” and “Pride” each landed three, filling out the best picture slate along with “Boyhood.”

On the TV side, HBO's “The Normal Heart” dominated, also with four mentions.

Check out the full list of nominees below. Winners will be announced on Jan. 20. Check out the rest of the season's offerings at The Circuit.

Film of the Year

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“The Imitation Game”

“Pride”

Film Director of the Year

Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Ava DuVernay, “Selma”

David Fincher, “Gone Girl”

Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Film Performance of the Year – Actor

Steve Carell, “Foxcatcher”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Micahel Keaton, “Birdman”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”

Film Performance of the Year – Actress

Essie Davis, “The Babadook”

Anne Dorval, “Mommy”

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”

LGBTQ Film of the Year

“The Imitation Game”

“Love is Strange”

“Pride”

“Stranger by the Lake”

“The Way He Looks”

Foreign Language Film of the Year

“Force Majeure”

“Ida”

“Mommy”

“Stranger by the Lake”

“Two Days, One Night”

Documentary of the Year

“The Case Against 8”

“CITIZENFOUR”

“Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me”

“Life Itself”

“Regarding Susan Sontag”

Unsung Film of the Year

“Love is Strange”

“Obvious Child”

“Pride”

“The Skeleton Twins”

“Snowpiercer”

Visually Striking Film of the Year

“Birdman”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Interstellar”

“Snowpiercer”

“Under the Skin”

Campy Flick of the Year

“Annie”

“Gone Girl”

“Into the Woods”

“Maleficent”

“Tammy”

(Television nominees on the next page.)

TV Drama of the Year

“Fargo”

“The Good Wife”

“How to Get Away with Murder”

“Mad Men”

“The Normal Heart”

TV Comedy of the Year

“The Comeback”

“Modern Family”

“Orange is the New Black”

“Transparent”

“Veep”

TV Director of the Year

Lisa Cholodenko, “Olive Kitteridge”

Jodie Foster, “Orange is the New Black”

Andrew Haigh, “Looking”

Ryan Murphy, “The Normal Heart”

Jill Soloway, “Transparent”

TV Performance of the Year – Actor

Matthew Bomer, “The Normal Heart”

Matthew McConaughey, “True Detective”

Mark Ruffalo, “The Normal Heart”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

TV Performance of the Year – Actress

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away with Murder”

Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”

Julianna Marqulies, “The Good Wife”

Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”

Frances McDormand, “Olive Kitteridge”

TV Musical Performance of the Year

Beyoncé, “MTV Video Music Awards”

Neil Patrick Harris, “Sugar Daddy” – “The Tony Awards”

Jessica Lange, “Life on Mars” – “American Horror Story: Freak Show”

Macklemore, Ryan Lewis, Madonna, et al., “Same Love” – “The Grammys”

LGBTQ TV Show of the Year

“Looking”

“Modern Family”

“Orange is the New Black”

“Please Like Me”

“Transparent”

Unsung TV Show of the Year

“Getting On”

“Looking”

“Orphan Black”

“Please Like Me”

“Transparent”

TV Current Affairs Show of the Year

“Anderson Cooper 360”

“The Colbert Report”

“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Rachel Maddow Show”

Campy TV Show of the Year

“American Horror Story: Freak Show”

“How to Get Away with Murder”

“Jane the Virgin”

“Peter Pan Live!”

“Penny Dreadful”

Music Video of the Year

Nicki Minaj, “Anaconda”

Perfume Genius, “Queen”

Sia, “Chandalier”

Taylor Swift, “Blank Space”

Meghan Trainor, “All About That Bass”

The “We're Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award

Ansel Elgort

Jack Falahee

Ellar Coltrane

Jack O'Connell

Gina Rodriguez

Finn Wittrock

Wilde Wit of the Year

Honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse.

Stephen Colbert

Rachel Maddow

Bill Maher

John Oliver

Jon Stewart

Wilde Artist of the Year

Honoring a truly groundbreaking force in the fields of film, theater and/or television.

Xavier Dolan

Neil Patrick Harris

Richard Linklater

Jill Solloway

Tilda Swinton

Timeless Award

To an actor or performer whose exemplary career is marked by character, wisdom and wit.

George Takei