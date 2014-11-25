‘Birdman,’ ‘Boyhood,’ ‘Selma’ lead the 2015 Independent Spirit Awards Nominations

Tuesday morning, nominations were announced for the 30th annual Independent Spirit Awards. Nominees for Best Feature included “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance),” “Boyhood,” “Love is Strange,” “Selma” and “Whiplash.”
Films with multiple nominations that didn”t crack the Best Feature include “Obvious Child,” “Dear White People,” “Nightcrawler,” and “Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter.” One film that”s notably missing (compared to our predictions): “The Imitation Game.”
Paul Thomas Anderson”s “Inherent Vice” earned the Robert Altman Award, which honors the film's director, casting director and ensemble cast. “Foxcatcher” earned a Special Distinction Award for “its uniqueness of vision, honesty of direction and screenwriting, superb acting and achievement on every level of filmmaking.”
Winners will be revealed at the annual pre-Oscar Santa Monica ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015.
See the full list of nominations below:
Best Feature
“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”
“Boyhood”
“Love is Strange”
“Selma”
“Whiplash”
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash”
Ava DuVernay, “Selma”
Alejandro G. Iñárritu, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
David Zellner, “Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter”
Best Screenplay
Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski, “Big Eyes”
J.C. Chandor, “A Most Violent Year”
Dan Gilroy, “Nightcrawler”
Jim Jarmusch, “Only Lovers Left Alive”
Ira Sachs & Mauricio Zacharias, “Love is Strange”
Best First Feature
Ana Lily Amirpour, “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”
Justin Simien, “Dear White People”
Dan Gilroy, “Nightcrawler”
Gillian Robespierre, “Obvious Child”
Anja Marquardt, “She's Lost Control”
Best First Screenplay
Desiree Akhavan, “Appropriate Behavior”
Sara Colangelo, “Little Accidents”
Justin Lader, “The One I Love”
Anja Marquardt, “She's Lost Control”
Justin Simien, “Dear White People”
John Cassavetes Award
Jeremy Saulnier, “Blue Ruin”
Eliza Hittman, “It Felt Like Love”
Aaron Katz & Martha Stephens, “Land Ho!”
Dave Boyle, “Man From Reno”
Chris Mason Johnson, “Test”
Best Female Lead
Marion Cotillard, “The Immigrant”
Rinko Kikuchi, “Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter”
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”
Jenny Slate, “Obvious Child”
Tilda Swinton, “Only Lovers Left Alive”
Best Male Lead
André Benjamin, “Jimi: All Is By My Side”
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”
Michael Keaton, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”
John Lithgow, “Love is Strange”
David Oyelowo, “Selma”
Best Supporting Female
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year”
Carmen Ejogo, “Selma”
Andrea Suarez Paz, “Stand Clear of the Closing Doors”
Emma Stone, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”
Best Supporting Male
Riz Ahmed, “Nightcrawler”
Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”
Alfred Molina, “Love is Strange”
Edward Norton, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
Best Cinematography
Darius Khondji, “The Immigrant”
Emmanuel Lubezki, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”
Sean Porter, “It Felt Like Love”
Lyle Vincent, “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”
Bradford Young, “Selma”
Best Editing
Sandra Adair, “Boyhood”
Tom Cross, “Whiplash”
John Gilroy, “Nightcrawler”
Ron Patane, “A Most Violent Year”
Adam Wingard, “The Guest”
Best Documentary
Iain Forsyth & Jane Pollard, “20,000 Days on Earth”
Laura Poitras, “CITIZENFOUR”
Debra Granik, “Stray Dog”
Juliano Ribeiro Salgado and Wim Wenders, “The Salt of the Earth”
Orlando von Einsiedel, “Virunga”
Best International Film
Ruben Östlund, “Force Majeure”
Pawel Pawlikowski, “Ida”
Andrey Zvyagintsev, “Leviathan”
Xavier Dolan, “Mommy”
Lav Diaz, “Norte, the End of History”
Jonathan Glazer, “Under the Skin”
Robert Altman Award
“Inherent Vice”
Special Distinction Award
“Foxcatcher”
Piaget Producers Award
Chad Burris
Elisabeth Holm
Chris Ohlson
Someone to Watch Award
Ana Lily Amirpour, “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”
Rania Attieh & Daniel Garcia , “H.”
Chris Eska, “The Retrieval”
Truer Than Fiction Award
Amanda Rose Wilder, “Approaching the Elephant”
Darius Clark Monroe, “Evolution of a Criminal”
Dan Krauss, The Kill Team”
Sara Dosa, “The Last Season”
Yes, I know Marion would be nominated.
Truly man is your real name Stergios or you’re just using it just because I have expressed my admiration for Cotillard’s work so many times? Because the latter would be really laughable.
Yes, I knew Ellwood would be wrong (guaranteed nominations for Imitation Game, really? nobody knows anything)
Please, everyone was wrong this year about IG who knew it qualified expected it to get in. Have you not seen the Spirit nods the last five years?
Surprised Rene Russo couldn’t squeak in considering all the love for Nightcrawler
I agree and I wouldn’t have been upset by it….but a very tough category to sneak into this year.
Very disappointed The Skeleton Twins didn’t get a single nomination. I liked Whiplash a lot but there are five better choices for film and director. On the other hand I would have included Miles Teller. Very happy about all the love for Love is Strange. Two of the best performances I’ve seen this year.
can anyone explain the screenplay categories?
Very disappointing the lack of Oscar Isaac. And was “Foxcatcher” eligible here or not? The award of distinction confuses me. If it was in fact eligible, I’m utterly perplexed as to its absence in the nominations.
Yeah, I like that list of actors, but still: where is Oscar Isaac?
Foxcatcher was not eligible. Nor was Inherent Vice. But they were open for the special kudos.
Four of those five nominations in Best Actor were not surprising to me. The Andre Benjamin nomination over Isaac or Teller or Hader has to be considered a bit shocking.
I’m shocked, but not entirely displeased. If I had to replace one of the other four with Isaac, it would be…well, since I haven’t seen Birdman, Nightcrawler or Love Is Strange, I’m not yet equipped to make that call.
Disappointed about watching Scarlett Johansson’s fantastic work in Under the skin snubbed (and the film being completely shut out) but so damn happy about watching the greatest actress of all time, the one and only Marion Cotillard being nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for her insuperable performance as Ewa Cyluska in The Immigrant! I’m really filled me with joy and excitement about that. She should sweep all the awards with her immensely powerful and hauntingly beautiful work in Gray’s film. Any list of Best Actress contenders would look empty without the incomparable Marion Cotillard of either The Immigrant or Two Days, One Night in the lead. Both performances should be considered among the 10 greatest performances ever put on film. She gave the absolute best (Two Days, One Night) and the absolute second best female performance (The Immigrant) at the same year. I’ll be more than thrilled to watch her win a second Oscar for either. I’m also extremely excited (not to sound mean) about watching Reese Witherspoon being snubbed for Wild. Having seen the film in a screening, I must say that her work there, whille really good, is far from Oscar-worthy. Watching her being snubbed in favor of sublime work (and truly Oscar-worthy work) by actresses as talented as Tilda Swinton for her exceptional performance in Jarmusch’s Only Lovers Left Alive (I’m sure obviously there’s not a chance she’s going to be acknowledged for her tremendous turn from the Oscars though), I’m over the moon. Bringing groundbreaking talents for towering work in front and snubbing Oscar vehicle turns by limited actors always feels great!
Johannson wasn’t eligible because the film is foreign,nut it still appeared in Best Foreign Film, the one category it could score in, so not completely shut out.
Yeah man, you’re right about that. But it’s such a shame to me that it didn’t score more nominations. Such a brilliant piece of cinema.
The lack of Miles Teller love really disappoints me. I adore Simmons in the film and he is completely deserving of all the accolades he gets, but Teller is just as deserving and him being overlooked is disheartening.
Proud of Norte!