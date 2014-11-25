‘Birdman,’ ‘Boyhood,’ ‘Selma’ lead the 2015 Independent Spirit Awards Nominations

Fox Searchlight

Tuesday morning, nominations were announced for the 30th annual Independent Spirit Awards. Nominees for Best Feature included “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance),” “Boyhood,” “Love is Strange,” “Selma” and “Whiplash.”

Films with multiple nominations that didn”t crack the Best Feature include “Obvious Child,” “Dear White People,” “Nightcrawler,” and “Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter.” One film that”s notably missing (compared to our predictions): “The Imitation Game.”

Paul Thomas Anderson”s “Inherent Vice” earned the Robert Altman Award, which honors the film's director, casting director and ensemble cast. “Foxcatcher” earned a Special Distinction Award for “its uniqueness of vision, honesty of direction and screenwriting, superb acting and achievement on every level of filmmaking.”

Winners will be revealed at the annual pre-Oscar Santa Monica ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015.

See the full list of nominations below:

Best Feature

“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

“Boyhood”

“Love is Strange”

“Selma”

“Whiplash”

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash”

Ava DuVernay, “Selma”

Alejandro G. Iñárritu, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

David Zellner, “Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter”

Best Screenplay

Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski, “Big Eyes”

J.C. Chandor, “A Most Violent Year”

Dan Gilroy, “Nightcrawler”

Jim Jarmusch, “Only Lovers Left Alive”

Ira Sachs & Mauricio Zacharias, “Love is Strange”

Best First Feature

Ana Lily Amirpour, “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”

Justin Simien, “Dear White People”

Dan Gilroy, “Nightcrawler”

Gillian Robespierre, “Obvious Child”

Anja Marquardt, “She's Lost Control”

Best First Screenplay

Desiree Akhavan, “Appropriate Behavior”

Sara Colangelo, “Little Accidents”

Justin Lader, “The One I Love”

Anja Marquardt, “She's Lost Control”

Justin Simien, “Dear White People”

John Cassavetes Award

Jeremy Saulnier, “Blue Ruin”

Eliza Hittman, “It Felt Like Love”

Aaron Katz & Martha Stephens, “Land Ho!”

Dave Boyle, “Man From Reno”

Chris Mason Johnson, “Test”

Best Female Lead

Marion Cotillard, “The Immigrant”

Rinko Kikuchi, “Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter”

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Jenny Slate, “Obvious Child”

Tilda Swinton, “Only Lovers Left Alive”

Best Male Lead

André Benjamin, “Jimi: All Is By My Side”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Michael Keaton, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

John Lithgow, “Love is Strange”

David Oyelowo, “Selma”

Best Supporting Female

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year”

Carmen Ejogo, “Selma”

Andrea Suarez Paz, “Stand Clear of the Closing Doors”

Emma Stone, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

Best Supporting Male

Riz Ahmed, “Nightcrawler”

Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”

Alfred Molina, “Love is Strange”

Edward Norton, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Cinematography

Darius Khondji, “The Immigrant”

Emmanuel Lubezki, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

Sean Porter, “It Felt Like Love”

Lyle Vincent, “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”

Bradford Young, “Selma”

Best Editing

Sandra Adair, “Boyhood”

Tom Cross, “Whiplash”

John Gilroy, “Nightcrawler”

Ron Patane, “A Most Violent Year”

Adam Wingard, “The Guest”

Best Documentary

Iain Forsyth & Jane Pollard, “20,000 Days on Earth”

Laura Poitras, “CITIZENFOUR”

Debra Granik, “Stray Dog”

Juliano Ribeiro Salgado and Wim Wenders, “The Salt of the Earth”

Orlando von Einsiedel, “Virunga”

Best International Film

Ruben Östlund, “Force Majeure”

Pawel Pawlikowski, “Ida”

Andrey Zvyagintsev, “Leviathan”

Xavier Dolan, “Mommy”

Lav Diaz, “Norte, the End of History”

Jonathan Glazer, “Under the Skin”

Robert Altman Award

“Inherent Vice”

Special Distinction Award

“Foxcatcher”

Piaget Producers Award

Chad Burris

Elisabeth Holm

Chris Ohlson

Someone to Watch Award

Ana Lily Amirpour, “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”

Rania Attieh & Daniel Garcia , “H.”

Chris Eska, “The Retrieval”

Truer Than Fiction Award

Amanda Rose Wilder, “Approaching the Elephant”

Darius Clark Monroe, “Evolution of a Criminal”

Dan Krauss, The Kill Team”

Sara Dosa, “The Last Season”