‘Birdman,’ Michael Keaton, Rosamund Pike win with Kansas City film critics

#Michael Keaton
12.14.14 4 years ago 10 Comments

The nation's second-oldest critics organization, the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, joined in on the year-end kudos Sunday with a list of 2014's superlatives. And it was “Birdman” walking away with the group's best picture prize. Rosamund Pike won Best Actress for “Gone Girl” while “Obvious Child” won Best Adapted Screenplay, if you're looking for some real divergence.

Check out the full list of winners below, and remember to keep track with all the ups and downs of the season at The Circuit.

Best Picture
“Birdman”

Robert Altman Award
For Best Director
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Best Actress
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Best Supporting Actor
Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Best Adapted Screenplay
“Obvious Child”

Best Original Screenplay
“Birdman”

Best Animated Feature
“The LEGO Movie”

Best Documentary
“CITIZENFOUR”

Vince Koehler Award
Honoring the year's best sci-fi/fantasy/horror film
“The Babadook”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Keaton
TAGSbirdmanboyhoodCitizenfourEDWARD NORTONGONE GIRLIn ContentionKansas City Film Critics Circlemichael keatonOBVIOUS CHILDPATRICIA ARQUETTEROSAMUND PIKETHE BABADOOKTHE LEGO MOVIE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP