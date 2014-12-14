‘Birdman,’ Michael Keaton, Rosamund Pike win with Kansas City film critics

The nation's second-oldest critics organization, the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, joined in on the year-end kudos Sunday with a list of 2014's superlatives. And it was “Birdman” walking away with the group's best picture prize. Rosamund Pike won Best Actress for “Gone Girl” while “Obvious Child” won Best Adapted Screenplay, if you're looking for some real divergence.
Check out the full list of winners below
Best Picture
“Birdman”
Robert Altman Award
For Best Director
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Best Actor
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”
Best Actress
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”
Best Supporting Actor
Edward Norton, “Birdman”
Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“Obvious Child”
Best Original Screenplay
“Birdman”
Best Animated Feature
“The LEGO Movie”
Best Documentary
“CITIZENFOUR”
Vince Koehler Award
Honoring the year's best sci-fi/fantasy/horror film
“The Babadook”
Haha….”Best Picture: ‘SOMETHING’.”
I guess OBVIOUS CHILD isn’t the one ‘obvious’ winner here. Nice kudo to BABADOOK even if it’s a tad overrated.
But, yawn, more reflexive wins for LEGO MOVIE and, especially, CITIZENFOUR. Why oh why can’t critics seem to be able separate subject matter from FILMMAKING?
Really stoked for Rosamund Pike. An incredible performance. She’s currently battling it out with Marion Cotillard for the gold (in my head anyway).
Same here.
STILL ALICE still hasn’t gotten its full release yet, but is Moore that much better than Pike? Pike had such a breakthrough with GONE GIRL that you’d think she would earn more than bridesmaid mentions by more critic’s groups.
Maybe, Moore is that fine, but, it seems like the pack mentality has finally shown a bit of a chink here.
Hell yeah for Rosamund! So well deserved! And the love for Birdman grows day by day and that’s really awesome.
Minor correction: They are not the oldest critics group. That honor belongs to New York Film Critics Circle who launched 30 some years earlier. They are however, as far as I can tell, tied for second oldest with the National Film Critics Society.
Thought I had “regional” in there. I guess not.