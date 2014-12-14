‘Birdman,’ Michael Keaton, Rosamund Pike win with Kansas City film critics

The nation's second-oldest critics organization, the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, joined in on the year-end kudos Sunday with a list of 2014's superlatives. And it was “Birdman” walking away with the group's best picture prize. Rosamund Pike won Best Actress for “Gone Girl” while “Obvious Child” won Best Adapted Screenplay, if you're looking for some real divergence.

Check out the full list of winners below, and remember to keep track with all the ups and downs of the season at The Circuit.

Best Picture

“Birdman”

Robert Altman Award

For Best Director

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Best Actress

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Best Supporting Actor

Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Obvious Child”

Best Original Screenplay

“Birdman”

Best Animated Feature

“The LEGO Movie”

Best Documentary

“CITIZENFOUR”

Vince Koehler Award

Honoring the year's best sci-fi/fantasy/horror film

“The Babadook”