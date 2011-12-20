Black Film Critics Circle taps ‘The Help’ best of the year

The Black Film Critics Circle has chosen “The Help” as the best film of the year. The film won four other awards, including Best Actress for Viola Davis. “Pariah” director Dee Rees won Best Director, one of three awards for the film. And Albert Brooks added yet another honor to his mantle. Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Picture: “The Help”

Best Director: Dee Rees, “Pariah”

Best Actor: Olivier Litondo, “The First Grader”

Best Actress: Viola Davis, “The Help”

Best Supporting Actor: Albert Brooks, “Drive”

Best Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer, “The Help”

Best Independent Film: “Pariah”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “The Help”

Best Original Screenplay: “Pariah”

Best Animated Film: “Rango”

Best Documentary: “Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey”

Best Ensemble: “The Help”

Pioneer Award: Harry Belafonte

Rising Star Award: Adepero Oduye

Special Mention: “Attack the Block”

Top 10 Films (in order): “The Help,” “The Artist,” “Pariah,” “Drive,” “The Descendants,” “Attack the Block,” “The Tree of Life,” “Hugo,” “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and “Warrior”

