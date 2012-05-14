Black Keys documentary in the works as band plots new tour dates

With music videos like those for “Howlin’ for You,” “Lonely Boy” and “Tighten Up” — and, really, their interviews — the Black Keys obviously have a pretty keen sense of humor, about themselves and the biz on the whole. Maybe that’s why film director Noah Abrams is describing a forthcoming documentary on the duo to be a “buddy comedy.”

The as-yet-untitled effort will collect footage through August this year, but will be ready in time for festival season in 2013.

Abrams told Spin that the doc is “a buddy comedy with perhaps the greatest soundtrack of all time… A lot of music documentaries spend too much time trying to make people look cool. I’m fortunate enough to know both these guys pretty well and their relationship is pretty incredible and very funny.”

Abrams is a friend of the band and photographer with some music festival clips under his belt.

Abrams will get plenty of opportunity to capture the band in action on stage during their extensive tour dates this summer. Black Keys have added more stops on the West Coast, with October dates with recent Immaculate Noise interviewees Tegan and Sara opening.

Here are the Black Keys tour dates:

5/14 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre *

5/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *

5/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Center *

5/18- Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

5/19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Revel Ovation Hall *

7/20-22 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

7/28 – New York, NY @ Catalpa NYC

8/01 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Mid-American Center #

8/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/04 – Toronto, ON @ Molson Ampitheatre ^

8/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

8/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

8/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Fest

8/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

8/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap1

8/14 – Hannover, DE @ Awd Hall

8/15 – Saint Poelten, AT @ Frequency Festival

8/17 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

8/18 – Kiewit, BE @ Pukkelpop

8/19 – Leipzig, DE @ Highfield Festival

8/21 – Belfast, IE @ Tennet”s Vital

8/22 – Dublin, IE @ The O2

8/24 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

8/25 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine

8/26 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

10/01 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center %

10/02 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl %

10/04 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center %

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center %

10/08 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center %

10/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ US Air Arena %

10/10 – Las Cruses, NM @ Pan American Center %

10/21 – Newcastle, AU @ Newcastle Entertainment Centre

10/22 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Entertainment Centre

10/26 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

10/28 – Perth, AU @ Rock It Festival

10/30 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre

10/31 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

11/01 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

11/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Vector Arena

11/05 – Wellington, NZ @ TSB Bank Arena

11/27 – Lisbon, PT @ Atlantico

11/28 – Madrid, ES @ Palacio de Deportes

11/30 – Lyon, FR @ Halle Tony Gamier

12/01 – Torino, IT @ Palaolimpico

12/04 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

12/05 – Dusseldorf, DE @ ISS Dome

* = w/ Arctic Monkeys

# = w/ Tame Impala

^ = w/ The Shins

% = w/ Tegan and Sara