Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Immediately following Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance at the college football championship game between Georgia and Alabama, a new song from Kendrick and Vince Staples ushered in one of the final looks at Marvel’s Black Panther before it drops on February 16th.

The “special look” was a mix of new and old. We’ve seen T’Challa returning home after his father’s death in Captain America: Civil War as the king of Wakanda multiple times, but now we’re seeing the internal struggles of his people jockeying for a new leader that might not be him. Amidst the new footage of T’Challa fighting in unarmed combat and getting a feel of his new digs, we see the big bads like Andy Serkis and Michael B. Jordan.