Marvel Gives ‘Black Panther’ The Royal Treatment During The College Football Championship Game

#Black Panther #Avengers #Marvel
01.08.18 2 months ago

Immediately following Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance at the college football championship game between Georgia and Alabama, a new song from Kendrick and Vince Staples ushered in one of the final looks at Marvel’s Black Panther before it drops on February 16th.

The “special look” was a mix of new and old. We’ve seen T’Challa returning home after his father’s death in Captain America: Civil War as the king of Wakanda multiple times, but now we’re seeing the internal struggles of his people jockeying for a new leader that might not be him. Amidst the new footage of T’Challa fighting in unarmed combat and getting a feel of his new digs, we see the big bads like Andy Serkis and Michael B. Jordan.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Panther#Avengers#Marvel
TAGSAVENGERSBlack PantherBlack Panther MovieMarvel

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP