Black Panther is already getting some high praise following its premiere and is stuffed with talent at all ends. It seems set to continue the current streak of great Marvel movies following Thor: Ragnarok and also represents a rich corner of the Marvel Universe that hasn’t been given spotlight in the past. That said, it almost added a little more Marvel history to its runtime according to director Ryan Coogler.

In a chat with CinemaBlend during the press day for Black Panther, Coogler mentioned that the original plans almost included another young Marvel hero with ties to the origins of Captain America:

Crazy enough, for comic book fans, we toyed with the character Patriot for a little bit. Early on we were interested to get our hands on him, Joe [Robert Cole] and I, but that ended up going away so we could focus on Wakanda a little more.

Patriot, also known as Eli Bradley, is a character introduced in Young Avengers back in 2005 and was the grandson of the man who followed Captain America as a “super soldier,” Isaiah Bradley.

Marvel

