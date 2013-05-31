‘Blade Runner’ sequel moving ahead with a new writer

05.31.13 5 years ago

The “Blade Runner” sequel appears to be moving ahead.

Writer Michael Green is in talks with Alcon Entertainment to rewrite the script initially penned by Hampton Fancher, according to Deadline.

Original director Ridley Scott is attached to helm the sequel, although there’s still no word on whether star Harrison Ford will be involved. Fancher”s draft is reportedly set years after the first film, which starred Ford as a futuristic bounty hunter on the trail of sophisticated androids.

1982’s “Blade Runner” was directed by Scott (“Alien,” “Gladiator”) and starred Ford, Sean Young, Daryl Hannah, Rutger Hauer, and others. It was based on the 1968 novel “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” by Philip K. Dick (“Minority Report,” “A Scanner Darkly”). 

Green recently re-wrote the forthcoming “Robopocalypse” and “Gods and Kings.”

Alcon co-founders Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove will produce with Bud Yorkin and Cynthia Sikes Yorkin and Scott. Thunderbird Films’ Frank Giustra and Tim Gamble will executive produce.

Scott has been talking up the sequel for quite some time, but the latest development indicate that the film is actually moving forward. 

Are you excited about “Blade Runner 2”?

