Blake Shelton reschedules tour dates after father’s death

Country star, and “The Voice” coach, has rescheduled several tour dates due to the passing of his father, Dick Shelton.

The elder Shelton was in declining health over the last year, and died at home in Oklahoma on Tuesday. As a result, four stops on Shelton’s “Well Lit & Amplified Tour 2012” have been rescheduled, including Rapid City, SD (1/19), Bismarck, ND (1/20), Billings, MT (1/21) and Bozeman, MT (1/22).

Blake Shelton issued a word to his fans in a press release: “I appreciate your understanding during this difficult time and thank you for all your prayers. Your support means the world to me. I love you guys.”

Here are Shelton’s rescheduled dates:

Bismarck, ND – March 20

Rapid City, SD – March 21

Bozeman, MT – March 22

Billings, MT – March 23

Tickets for the shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates in March. Refund requests will be honored at the original point of purchase. More information can be found at Shelton’s official site here.

The “Well Lit & Amplified Tour 2012” picks up as was previously scheduled on January 26 in Columbus, GA. The openers on the tour are Justin Moore and Shelton’s “Voice” protege, Dia Frampton

Shelton will duet with Miranda Lambert on “America the Beautiful” during the Superbowl pre-game show on February 5. Immediately after the game, NBC’s “The Voice” will kick off its second season, with Shelton reuniting with the the singing competition show’s other coaches, Cee Lo Green, Christina Aguilera and Maroon 5’s Adam Levine.