‘Blue is the Warmest Color,’ ‘The Past,’ ‘Stranger by the Lake’ land César nods

The César Award nominations always provide an interesting perspective of how French cinema is perceived domestically — which doesn't always match the view from the outside. This year's list, for example, feature multiple nominations for such international festival hits as Abdellatif Kechiche's “Blue is the Warmest Color,” Alain Guiraudie's “Stranger by the Lake” and Asghar Farhadi's “The Past” — all nominated for Best Picture and Director — but the leading nominee, with 10 bids, was actor-turned-director Guillaume Gallienne's debut feature “Me, Myself and Mum.”

An autobiographical comedy in which Gallienne plays both himself and his doting mother, the film won top honors in Directors' Fortnight at Cannes and has been a local box-office hit, but has yet to make much of an impact on the international circuit. It could potentially be France's next submission for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar, particularly if it pulls off a big win here — though a belated entry for “Blue is the Warmest Color” is also among the possibilities. (Meanwhile, there wasn't much home support for last year's French submission: “Renoir” scored nominations only for lead actor Michel Bouquet and its very pretty visual contributions.)

Elsewhere, it's worth noting that the Césars' love for renowned veteran auteurs dies hard: Arnaud Desplechin's “Jimmy P” wasn't well received by the non-French contingent at Cannes, but it landed three top nods, including Best Picture. And the voters were loyal as ever to Roman Polanski, whose chamber piece “Venus in Fur” is also up for top honors. Finally, note that only one of the “Blue is the Warmest Color” leads — Léa Seydoux — is up for Best Actress, while Adèle Exarchopoulos must compete in the Best Newcomer category. I'm not sure if the one precludes the other by César rules, but it's a harsh call either way.

Winners will be revealed at a Paris ceremony on February 28. Full list of nominees below:

Best Picture

9 Mois Ferme

Me, Myself and Mum

Stranger By The Lake

Jimmy P

The Past

Venus In Fur

Blue Is The Warmest Color

Best Director

Albert Dupontel, 9 Mois Ferme

Guillaume Gallienne, Me, Myself and Mum

Alain Guiraudie, Stranger By The Lake

Arnaud Desplechin, Jimmy P

Asghar Farhadi, The Past

Roman Polanski Venus In Fur

Abdellatif Kechiche, Blue Is The Warmest Color

Best Actress

Fanny Ardant, Les Beaux Jours

Bérénice Bejo, The Past

Catherine Deneuve, Elle S”En Va

Sara Forestier, Suzanne

Sandrine Kiberlain, 9 Mois Ferme

Emmanuelle Seigner, Venus In Fur

Léa Seydoux, Blue Is The Warmest Color

Best Actor

Mathieu Amalric, Venus In Fur

Michel Bouquet, Renoir

Albert Dupontel, 9 Mois Ferme

Grégory Gadebois, Mon Ame Par Toi Guérie

Guillaume Gallienne, Me, Myself and Mum

Fabrice Luchini, Alceste A Bicyclette

Mads Mikkelsen, Michael Kohlhaas

Best Supporting Actress

Marisa Borini, Un Château En Italie

Françoise Fabian, Me, Myself and Mum

Julie Gayet, Quai D”Orsay

Adèle Haenel, Suzanne

Géraldine Pailhas, Jeune Et Jolie

Best Supporting Actor

Niels Arestrup, Quai D”Orsay

Patrick Chesnais, Les Beaux Jours

Patrick D”Assumçao, Stranger By The Lake

François Damiens, Suzanne

Olivier Gourmet, Grand Central

Best Female Newcomer

Lou De Laâge, Jappeloup

Pauline Etienne, La Réliguieuse

Adèle Exarchopoulos, Blue Is The Warmest Color

Golshifteh Farahani, Syngué Sabour – Pierre De Patience

Marine Vacth, Jeune Et Jolie

Best Male Newcomer

Paul Bartel, Les Petits Princes

Pierre Deladonchamps, Stranger By The Lake

Paul Hamy, Suzanne

Vincent Macaigne, La Fille du 14 Juillet

Nemo Schiffman, Elle S”En Va

Best Original Screenplay

Albert Dupontel, 9 Mois Ferme

Philippe Le Guay, Alceste A Bicyclette

Alain Guiraudie, Stranger By The Lake

Asghar Farhadi, The Past

Katell Quillévéré & Mariette Désert, Suzanne

Best Adapted Screenplay

Guilaume Gallienne, Me, Myself and Mum

Arnaud Desplechin, Julie Peyr & Kent Jones, Jimmy P

Antonin Baudry, Christophe Blain & Bertrand Tavernier, Quai D”Orsay

David Ives & Roman Polanski, Venus In Fur

Abdellatif Kechiche & Ghalya Lacrois, Blue Is The Warmest Color

Best Foreign Film

The Broken Circle Breakdown

Blancanieves

Blue Jasmine

Dead Man Talking

Django Unchained

The Great Beauty

Comment J”ai Détesté Les Maths, Olivier Peyon

Le Dernier Des Injustes, Claude Lanzmann

Il Etait Une Fôret, Luc Jacquet

La Maison De La Radio, Nicolas Philibert

Sur Le Chemin De L”Ecole, Pascal Plisson Best Animated Feature

Aya De Yopougon, Marguerite Abouet & Clément Oubrerie

Loulou L”Incroyable Secret, Eric Omond

Ma Maman Est En Amérique, Elle A Rencontré Buffalo Bill, Marc Boréal & Thibaut Chatel Best Debut Feature

La Bataille De Solférino, Justine Triet

La Cage Dorée, Ruben Alves

En Solitaire, Christophe Offenstein

La Fille Du 14 Juillet, Antonin Peretjatko

Me, Myself and Mum, Guillaume Gallienne Best Cinematography

Thomas Hardmeier, The Young And Prodigious Mr Spivet

Claire Mathon, Stranger By The Lake

Jeanne Lapoire, Michael Kohlhaas

Mark Ping Bing Lee, Renoir

Sofian El Fani, Blue Is The Warmest Color Best Art Direction

Stéphane Rozenbaum, Mood Indigo

Aline Bonetto, The Young And Prodigious Mr Spivet

Sylvie Olivé, Me, Myself and Mum

Yan Arlaud, Michael Kohlhaas

Benoît Barouh, Renoir Best Costume Design

Florence Fontaine, Mood Indigo

Madeline Fontaine, The Young And Prodigious Mr Spivet

Olivier Bériot, Me, Myself and Mum

Anina Diener, Michael Kohlhaas

Pascaline Chavanne, Renoir

Best Original Score

Jorge Arriagada, Alceste A Bicyclette

Loïk Dury & Christophe ‘Disco” Minck, Casse Tête Chinois

Etienne Charry, Mood Indigo

Martin Wheeler, Michael Kohlhaas

Alexandre Desplat, Venus In Fur

Best Editing

Christophe Pinel, 9 Mois Ferme

Valérie Deseine, Me, Myself and Mum

Jean-Christophe Hym, Stranger By The Lake

Juliette Welfling, The Past

Camille Toubkis, Albertine Lastera & Jean-Marie Lengellé, Blue Is The Warmest Color

Best Sound

Marc-Antoine Beldent, Loïc Prian & Olivier Dô Hùu, Me, Myself and Mum

Philippe Grivel & Nathalie Vidal, Stranger By The Lake

Jean-Pierre Duret, Jean Mallet & Mélissa Petitjean, Michael Kohlhaas

Lucien Balibar, Nadine Muse & Cyril Holtz, Venus In Fur

Jérôme Chenevoy, Fabien Pochet & Jean-Paul Hurier, Blue Is The Warmest Color

Best Short Film

Avant Que De Tout Perdre, Xavier Legrand

Bambi, Sébastien Lifshitz

La Fugue, Jean-Bernard Marlin

Les Lézards, Vincent Mariette

Marseille La Nuit, Marie Monge

Best Animated Short

Lettres Des Femmes, Augusto Zanovello

Mademoiselle Kiki Et Les Montparnos, Amélie Harrault