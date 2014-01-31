‘Blue is the Warmest Color,’ ‘The Past,’ ‘Stranger by the Lake’ land César nods

The César Award nominations always provide an interesting perspective of how French cinema is perceived domestically — which doesn't always match the view from the outside. This year's list, for example, feature multiple nominations for such international festival hits as Abdellatif Kechiche's “Blue is the Warmest Color,” Alain Guiraudie's “Stranger by the Lake” and Asghar Farhadi's “The Past” — all nominated for Best Picture and Director — but the leading nominee, with 10 bids, was actor-turned-director Guillaume Gallienne's debut feature “Me, Myself and Mum.”
9 Mois Ferme
Me, Myself and Mum
Stranger By The Lake
Jimmy P
The Past
Venus In Fur
Blue Is The Warmest Color
Albert Dupontel, 9 Mois Ferme
Guillaume Gallienne, Me, Myself and Mum
Alain Guiraudie, Stranger By The Lake
Arnaud Desplechin, Jimmy P
Asghar Farhadi, The Past
Roman Polanski Venus In Fur
Abdellatif Kechiche, Blue Is The Warmest Color
Fanny Ardant, Les Beaux Jours
Bérénice Bejo, The Past
Catherine Deneuve, Elle S”En Va
Sara Forestier, Suzanne
Sandrine Kiberlain, 9 Mois Ferme
Emmanuelle Seigner, Venus In Fur
Léa Seydoux, Blue Is The Warmest Color
Mathieu Amalric, Venus In Fur
Michel Bouquet, Renoir
Albert Dupontel, 9 Mois Ferme
Grégory Gadebois, Mon Ame Par Toi Guérie
Guillaume Gallienne, Me, Myself and Mum
Fabrice Luchini, Alceste A Bicyclette
Mads Mikkelsen, Michael Kohlhaas
Marisa Borini, Un Château En Italie
Françoise Fabian, Me, Myself and Mum
Julie Gayet, Quai D”Orsay
Adèle Haenel, Suzanne
Géraldine Pailhas, Jeune Et Jolie
Niels Arestrup, Quai D”Orsay
Patrick Chesnais, Les Beaux Jours
Patrick D”Assumçao, Stranger By The Lake
François Damiens, Suzanne
Olivier Gourmet, Grand Central
Lou De Laâge, Jappeloup
Pauline Etienne, La Réliguieuse
Adèle Exarchopoulos, Blue Is The Warmest Color
Golshifteh Farahani, Syngué Sabour – Pierre De Patience
Marine Vacth, Jeune Et Jolie
Paul Bartel, Les Petits Princes
Pierre Deladonchamps, Stranger By The Lake
Paul Hamy, Suzanne
Vincent Macaigne, La Fille du 14 Juillet
Nemo Schiffman, Elle S”En Va
Albert Dupontel, 9 Mois Ferme
Philippe Le Guay, Alceste A Bicyclette
Alain Guiraudie, Stranger By The Lake
Asghar Farhadi, The Past
Katell Quillévéré & Mariette Désert, Suzanne
Guilaume Gallienne, Me, Myself and Mum
Arnaud Desplechin, Julie Peyr & Kent Jones, Jimmy P
Antonin Baudry, Christophe Blain & Bertrand Tavernier, Quai D”Orsay
David Ives & Roman Polanski, Venus In Fur
Abdellatif Kechiche & Ghalya Lacrois, Blue Is The Warmest Color
The Broken Circle Breakdown
Blancanieves
Blue Jasmine
Dead Man Talking
Django Unchained
The Great Beauty
Gravity
Best Documentary
Comment J”ai Détesté Les Maths, Olivier Peyon
Le Dernier Des Injustes, Claude Lanzmann
Il Etait Une Fôret, Luc Jacquet
La Maison De La Radio, Nicolas Philibert
Sur Le Chemin De L”Ecole, Pascal Plisson
Best Animated Feature
Aya De Yopougon, Marguerite Abouet & Clément Oubrerie
Loulou L”Incroyable Secret, Eric Omond
Ma Maman Est En Amérique, Elle A Rencontré Buffalo Bill, Marc Boréal & Thibaut Chatel
Best Debut Feature
La Bataille De Solférino, Justine Triet
La Cage Dorée, Ruben Alves
En Solitaire, Christophe Offenstein
La Fille Du 14 Juillet, Antonin Peretjatko
Me, Myself and Mum, Guillaume Gallienne
Best Cinematography
Thomas Hardmeier, The Young And Prodigious Mr Spivet
Claire Mathon, Stranger By The Lake
Jeanne Lapoire, Michael Kohlhaas
Mark Ping Bing Lee, Renoir
Sofian El Fani, Blue Is The Warmest Color
Best Art Direction
Stéphane Rozenbaum, Mood Indigo
Aline Bonetto, The Young And Prodigious Mr Spivet
Sylvie Olivé, Me, Myself and Mum
Yan Arlaud, Michael Kohlhaas
Benoît Barouh, Renoir
Best Costume Design
Florence Fontaine, Mood Indigo
Madeline Fontaine, The Young And Prodigious Mr Spivet
Olivier Bériot, Me, Myself and Mum
Anina Diener, Michael Kohlhaas
Pascaline Chavanne, Renoir
Jorge Arriagada, Alceste A Bicyclette
Loïk Dury & Christophe ‘Disco” Minck, Casse Tête Chinois
Etienne Charry, Mood Indigo
Martin Wheeler, Michael Kohlhaas
Alexandre Desplat, Venus In Fur
Christophe Pinel, 9 Mois Ferme
Valérie Deseine, Me, Myself and Mum
Jean-Christophe Hym, Stranger By The Lake
Juliette Welfling, The Past
Camille Toubkis, Albertine Lastera & Jean-Marie Lengellé, Blue Is The Warmest Color
Marc-Antoine Beldent, Loïc Prian & Olivier Dô Hùu, Me, Myself and Mum
Philippe Grivel & Nathalie Vidal, Stranger By The Lake
Jean-Pierre Duret, Jean Mallet & Mélissa Petitjean, Michael Kohlhaas
Lucien Balibar, Nadine Muse & Cyril Holtz, Venus In Fur
Jérôme Chenevoy, Fabien Pochet & Jean-Paul Hurier, Blue Is The Warmest Color
Best Short Film
Avant Que De Tout Perdre, Xavier Legrand
Bambi, Sébastien Lifshitz
La Fugue, Jean-Bernard Marlin
Les Lézards, Vincent Mariette
Marseille La Nuit, Marie Monge
Lettres Des Femmes, Augusto Zanovello
Mademoiselle Kiki Et Les Montparnos, Amélie Harrault
Is “Me, Myself and Mum” the English title for “Les garçons et Guillaume, à table”? That one’s supposed to be opening in Montréal fairly soon (I’ve seen the trailer in theatres), and it looks interesting.
Yes.
Mads Mikkelsen for Mikael Kohlhaas? He has a way of showing up on nominations lists everywhere these days. A true global film star…
I’d be very surprised if a Best Newcomer nomination precluded a Best Actress nomination… except that’s the only way to explain this one. Confused.
I think it does. Last year Matthias Schoenaerts won male newcomer and didn’t get nominated for lead. In both cases, the lead nomination should have been an easy get.
So you are only eligible for Best Actor/Actress if you have sufficient experience.
Well, rules change regularly at the Cesar Awards : since last year, an actor or actress can not compete for lead and newcomer for the same role. Before they could but since Tahar Rahim won both for A PROPHET, that bothered them. If an actor has enough votes to be included in both categories, he or she is nominated for the category in which they have more votes. Since Adele Exarchopoulos was on the shortlist for newcomer, most voters must have voted for her there than in the lead actress category, since her name was thus outlined among 15 other female newcomers. A funny thing: Blancanieves is nominated in the movie in a foreign language category only because it is part of the quota of french speaking foreign movies ! Yes, in Blancanieves people speak French !!!!
Blancanieves is silent right?
It is kinda preposterous that Adele is not nominated, whatever the stupid rules might be. Really????
Yes, you’re right, Blancanieves is silent but still part of the French quota
“”Renoir” scored nominations only for its very pretty cinematography and design contributions.”
I was about to complain that Michel Bouquet got snubbed for his wonderful portrait of the title role, but thankfully he was not. I liked “Renoir” quite well, even though it´s not in the same league as “Le passé” and “La vie d´Adéle”. Being a great Polanski-admirer, I think “Venus in Furs” is one of his lesser efforts. I would have nominated “Jeune et Jolie” instead.
Oh, well caught. Thanks.
Hey Julie Gayet got nominated!
Wonder who her date will be…