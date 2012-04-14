Bob Marley doc to stream live on Facebook in conjunction with the theatrical release

On April 20 director Kevin Macdonald”s “Marley,” a documentary about the legendary musician Bob Marley, will be the first U.S. release ever to be made available for streaming on Facebook on the same day as its theatrical release. Facebook”s users will be able to instantly watch the film streaming from the Bob Marley Facebook page.

In addition to the innovative distribution launch, a portion of the proceeds from the film”s Facebook sales will benefit the charity organization Save the Children. “We are proud to have the ‘Marley” documentary support Save the Children,” said executive producer Ziggy Marley via press release. “Helping underprivileged children is something that our father would do every day, so it is very appropriate for ‘Marley” the film to be partnering with a charity whose main focus is helping children. Bob would be very happy.”

In his review of “Marley” from Berlinale, Guy described the film as a thoroughly absorbing return to roots for the filmmaker. Macdonald won an Academy Award in 1999 for “One Day In September,” which looked at the kidnapping of several Israeli athletes at the 1972 Summer Olympic Games in Munich by the Palestinian terrorist organization Black September. The event was later dramatized in Steven Spielberg’s “Munich.” Macdonald has since gone on to pursue narrative endeavors such as “The Last King of Scotland” and “State of Play.”

The filmmaker now shifts between documentary and narrative work. He was drawn to Bob Marley as a subject because no other musician has enjoyed the global impact that Marley did. And, likely as a result of his passion and pre-existing status as a critically acclaimed director, the documentarian enjoyed unprecedented access to the Marley family for the creation of the film.

In Todd Gilchrist”s interview with Macdonald at the South by Southwest Film Festival last month, the director said it was his goal to get behind the icon to see what was really there. “I suppose I went in slightly cynical,” he told Gilchrist. “Probably feeling like he”s been so commoditized. But the thing is, I came out the other end feeling like he”s more of a hero and admiring him more than I did at the beginning for so many reasons, but I think largely because I think he”s not a hypocrite. I think he really lived the life that he preached and was truly driven to communicate his message to as many people as possible.”

It’s a message that continues to reach and influence millions and will reach even more when the film is made so widely available next week.

You can like the Bob Marley Facebook page to gain access to the live stream and go to the Save The Children website to learn more about the charitable organization.

