Bob Seger announces new album and tour

DETROIT (AP) – Veteran rocker Bob Seger and his Silver Bullet Band are heading out on the road for the first time in 4½ years.

In a news release Thursday, Seger’s management and record company say the 65-year-old Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member will start his tour in March.

It marks the first time Seger has toured since the fall of 2006.

Dates haven’t been announced.

The statement says fans can expect to hear classics such as “Night Moves” and “Old Time Rock & Roll” as well as songs off a forthcoming new album.

Seger hasn’t released a record of original material for several years.

He does appear on fellow Michigan resident Kid Rock’s new album, “Born Free,” playing piano on “Collide.”

