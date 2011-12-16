Bon Iver, Decemberists, Civil Wars join the Chieftains for ‘Voice of Ages’

12.16.11 7 years ago

The Decemberists,  Bon Iver, The  Civil Wars, The Low Anthem, Pistol Annies and Carolina Chocolate Drops all join The Chieftains on the legendary Irish outfit”s “Voice of Ages,” out  Feb. 21.

Co-produced by T Bone Burnett, the set also features Punch Brothers, Imelda May, Lisa Hannigan and Paolo Nutini mixing it up on a collection, as well as writing some of the material: The Civil Wars write a song specifically for the project.

The Chieftains will kick off a tour in conjunction with the release on Feb. 17  in Santa Barbara, which will culminate in their annual St. Patrick”s Day show in New York. This year”s St. Paddy”s show will also serve as a 50th anniversary celebration.

The band has a long history of collaborating with musicians from all different genres, and has recorded in the past with Mark Knopfler, Tom Jones, Ziggy Marley, Jackson Browne, Madonna, Sting, Elvis Costello, Mick Jagger and dozens more.

 

TAGSbon iverelvis costelloJackson BrownemadonnaMark KnopflerPistol AnniesSTINGt bone burnettThe Chieftainsthe civil warsthe decemberistsThe Low AnthemTom JonesVoice of AgesZiggy Marley

