Bon Iver, Refused, Pulp and more announce Coachella sideshows

What are performing artists to do while they wait to play Coachella’s identical festival weekends in April? Play more shows, of course.

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival organizers Goldenvoice have a general ban on artists performing within a certain mile radius and within a specific time period around their double-weekend event, to ensure maximum success of their lineup. However, Goldenvoice is taking exception to artists playing shows that they themselves are promoting: Bon Iver, Refused, Pulp, Jeff Mangum and other artists will be playing at clubs in Los Angeles, Pomona and other Southern California towns before, in-between and after April 13-15 and April 20-22.

Other acts included are Arctic Monkeys, M83, A$AP Rocky, tUnE-yArDs, Wild Flag and Neon Indian.

Goldenvoice released the calendar below, with more shows and details to be announced. Check out their website for further details on all Goldenvoice shows.

Coachella was the first date to be included on Refused and Pulp’s North American reunion schedules.