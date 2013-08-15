Bonnaroo announces 2014 fest dates: Watch a 2013 video recap

Mark your calendars, fest-goers: Bonnaroo will take place over four days, June 12-15, in 2014.

Festival organizers are already thing about next year’s fest; and so far, they haven’t gone the route that ACL or Coachella have, which means a two weekend stint.

“After yet another unforgettable sell-out year in 2013, Bonnaroo organizers are once again back to the drawing board, ensuring that next year”s event will have one of the most eclectic and striking lineups as well as the most diverse selection of entertainment options of any festival in the country,” read a release.

The Manchester, Tenn.-based festival sold out yet again this year, featuring headliners like Paul McCartney, Tom Petty, Bjork and Wilco. Mumford & Sons were originally slated to headline, as well, but had to cancel at the last minute due to their bassist’s health issues. Jack Johnson filled in.

Watch a new documentary short film below, which archives what Bonnaroo was all about this year.