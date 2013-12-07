Boston online critics hand ’12 Years a Slave’ seven awards

It’s safe to say members of the Boston Online Film Critics Association were big fans of Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave.” The group handed the film seven awards Friday including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Best Supporting Actress (Luipta Nyong’o). Cate Blanchett (“Blue Jasmine”) and Jared Leto (“Dallas Buyers Club”) rounded out the acting honors, while “Before Midnight” took Best Screenplay. Check out the full list below.
Best Picture
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Director
Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Actor
Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”
Best Supporting Actor
Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Best Supporting Actress
Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Screenplay
“Before Midnight”
Best Foreign Language Film
“Blue is the Warmest Color”
Best Documentary
“The Act of Killing”
Best Animated Film
(tie) “Frozen” and “The Wind Rises”
Best Cinematography
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
Best Editing
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Original Score
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Ensemble
“12 Years a Slave”
The 10 Best Films of the Year
1. “12 Years a Slave”
2. “Inside Llewyn Davis”
3. “The Wolf of Wall Street”
4. “Gravity”
5. “Before Midnight”
6. “The Spectacular Now”
7. “Blue is the Warmest Color”
8. “Spring Breakers”
9. “The World’s End”
10. “Fruitvale Station”
8. “Spring Breakers” need i say more ?
Spring Breakers was incredible! Glad to see it appearing on a number of best-of-the-year lists.
Great for Before Midnight and Frozen!
Inside Llewyn Davis looks more and more like critics darling.
It’s beginning to look like Cate Blanchett will walk away with the Oscar for Female Lead. She’s won just about all of the critic’s awards.
I’m so happy that The World’s End made somebody’s top 10.
Does anybody know what other critics groups are announcing today? I remember that last year, there were at least two or three live-tweet sessions going on at the same time–LAFCA, the (non-online) Boston Film Critics Society–but I don’t how to find out everyone that is announcing today.
Any organization that give 12YAS a Film Editing award is not a serious organization.
Always nice to see Before Midnight and Spring Breakers get some attention.