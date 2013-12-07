Boston online critics hand ’12 Years a Slave’ seven awards

It’s safe to say members of the Boston Online Film Critics Association were big fans of Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave.” The group handed the film seven awards Friday including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Best Supporting Actress (Luipta Nyong’o). Cate Blanchett (“Blue Jasmine”) and Jared Leto (“Dallas Buyers Club”) rounded out the acting honors, while “Before Midnight” took Best Screenplay. Check out the full list below.

Best Picture
“12 Years a Slave”

Best Director
Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Actor
Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Best Supporting Actor
Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Actress
Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Screenplay
“Before Midnight”

Best Foreign Language Film
“Blue is the Warmest Color”

Best Documentary
“The Act of Killing”

Best Animated Film
(tie) “Frozen” and “The Wind Rises”

Best Cinematography
“Inside Llewyn Davis”

Best Editing
“12 Years a Slave”

Best Original Score
“12 Years a Slave”

Best Ensemble
“12 Years a Slave”

The 10 Best Films of the Year
1. “12 Years a Slave”
2. “Inside Llewyn Davis”
3. “The Wolf of Wall Street”
4. “Gravity”
5. “Before Midnight”
6. “The Spectacular Now”
7. “Blue is the Warmest Color”
8. “Spring Breakers”
9. “The World’s End”
10. “Fruitvale Station”

