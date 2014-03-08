Box office: ‘300: Rise of an Empire’ defeats ‘Mr. Peabody’ with $17.7 million Friday

Warner Bros.

“300: Rise of an Empire” rose to the top of the box office on Friday, debuting to a strong $17.7 million, and leaving fellow newcomer “Mr. Peabody and Sherman” in its wake.

The “sidequel” to 2007's hit “300” will earn around $42 million this weekend, which is significantly less than its predecessor, which debuted to $70.9 million on its way to a domestic total of $210.6 million. However, “Rise” is outpacing the original “300” overseas.

“Rise of an Empire” stars Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green, Lena Headey and Rodrigo Santoro.

Meanwhile, DreamWorks Animation's “Mr. Peabody and Sherman” came in at No. 2 with a decent $8 million, and will likely pick up around $31 million in its debut weekend.

The leggy holdover “The Lego Movie” (more on that in a bit) is likely taking some away family audiences from “Peabody.”

“Peabody” features the voices of Ty Burrell, Allison Janney, Stephen Colbert, Stephen Tobolowsky, Mel Brooks, and others.

Universal's action thriller “Non-Stop,” starring Liam Neeson and Julianne Moore, picked up another $4.7 on its second Friday. So far, it has flown to $41.1 million in North America.

Fox's Jesus drama “Son of God” was blessed with another $2.7 on Friday, bringing its domestic total to a handsome $34.1 million.

“The Lego Movie” stayed alive in the top five, earning another $2.6 million on Friday, and nipping at the heels of “God.” The animated hit's domestic total now stands at a huge $216.6 million.

It features the voices of Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell, Will Arnett and Elizabeth Banks.

