Box office: ‘300: Rise of an Empire’ defeats ‘Mr. Peabody’ with $17.7 million Friday

#Chris Pratt #Will Ferrell
03.08.14 4 years ago

Warner Bros.

“300: Rise of an Empire” rose to the top of the box office on Friday, debuting to a strong $17.7 million, and leaving fellow newcomer “Mr. Peabody and Sherman” in its wake.

The “sidequel” to 2007's hit “300” will earn around $42 million this weekend, which is significantly less than its predecessor, which debuted to $70.9 million on its way to a domestic total of $210.6 million. However, “Rise” is outpacing the original “300” overseas. 

“Rise of an Empire” stars Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green, Lena Headey and Rodrigo Santoro.

Meanwhile, DreamWorks Animation's “Mr. Peabody and Sherman” came in at No. 2 with a decent $8 million, and will likely pick up around $31 million in its debut weekend.

The leggy holdover “The Lego Movie” (more on that in a bit) is likely taking some away family audiences from “Peabody.” 

“Peabody” features the voices of Ty Burrell, Allison Janney, Stephen Colbert, Stephen Tobolowsky, Mel Brooks, and others. 

Universal's action thriller “Non-Stop,” starring Liam Neeson and Julianne Moore, picked up another $4.7 on its second Friday. So far, it has flown to $41.1 million in North America. 

Fox's Jesus drama “Son of God” was blessed with another $2.7 on Friday, bringing its domestic total to a handsome $34.1 million. 

“The Lego Movie” stayed alive in the top five, earning another $2.6 million on Friday, and nipping at the heels of “God.” The animated hit's domestic total now stands at a huge $216.6 million. 

It features the voices of Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell, Will Arnett and Elizabeth Banks. 

Look for continuing box office updates throughout the weekend on HitFix. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Pratt#Will Ferrell
TAGS300box officeCHRIS PRATTEVA GREENLIAM NEESONMR. PEABODY AND SHERMANNonStopRise Of An EmpireSON OF GODTHE LEGO MOVIEWILL ARNETTWILL FERRELL

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP