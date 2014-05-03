Box office: ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ swings to $35.5 million on Friday

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” swung to $35.5 million at the box office on Friday, leaving “The Other Woman,” “Heaven is For Real,” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” stuck in its webbing.

Opening in 4,324 theaters, the estimated $200 million film will likely earn between $92 million and $97 million in its opening weekend, passing recent box office champ “The Winter Soldier's” $95 million opening last month.

The Sony sequel stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Paul Giamatti and Dane DeHaan, and was once again directed by Marc Webb.

2012's “The Amazing Spider-Man” opened the Tuesday before Fourth of July weekend, and earned $137 million over the six day run. The reboot went on to earn over $750 million worldwide.



Meanwhile, “Amazing Spider-Man 2” opened in many international markets two weeks ago and has so far earned $150 million overseas.

The comedy “The Other Woman,” starring Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann and Kate Upton, picked up another $4.8 million for second place. It has so far earned $37.9 million domestically.

The faith-based “Heaven is For Real” continues to sell well, picking up $2.4 million on Friday in third. Its domestic total stands at a big $59.3 million.

Spidey isn't the only superhero scoring on the big screen the weekend. Marvel's “Captain America” sequel is still going strong, adding another $2 million to its North American total of $231.4 million. It will likely be one of 2014's biggest hits.

After earning $1.7 million on Friday, “Rio 2” crossed the $100 million mark.

Look for continuing box office updates throughout the weekend on HitFix.