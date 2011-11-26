Box Office: Black Friday can’t stop moviegoers from sucking ‘Breaking Dawn’

Haters are gonna hate, but the fans haven’t tired of “The Twilight Saga.” “Breaking Dawn” won the Friday frame after Thanksgiving with another $16.9 million and $196.1 million to date. The fourth installment of the Stephenie Meyers vampire saga will easily surpass the $200 million mark today, Saturday, in just nine days. It’s already the fourth highest grossing film of 2011.

Holding steady in second was “The Muppets” with $12.2 million and $24.7 million to date. This is the biggest day so far for “Muppets” as word of mouth regarding the critic’s favorite may finally be taking effect.

“Happy Feet Two” danced to third grossing $5.1 million and a disappointing $35.5 Million so far.

Another victim of too many family films in the marketplace is “Arthur Christmas.” The Aardman and Sony Pictures Animation collaboration found $4.55 million for a tepid $8.8 million so far.

In only 1,277 theaters, “Hugo” grossed $4.53 million and $8.5 million in three days. “Hugo” has a very good per screen average, but unless distributor Paramount Pictures can quickly increase the theater count for the critic’s it will be hard for financier GK Films to break even on the $100 million plus flick (even with international grosses to come).

