Box Office: ‘Breaking Dawn’ midnight screenings scare up stellar $30.3 million

11.18.11

Well how about that? The opening of “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1” lived up to expectations, taking in $30.3 million in midnight screenings as fans crammed into theaters to be the first to see the penultimate installment of the series.

While not enough to topple the final “Harry Potter” film’s midnight tally (currently the record-holder with $43.6 million), “Breaking Dawn” sits comfortably at No. 2 on the all-time list, and there’s still “Part II” to come.

“Part 1” set a record for the Summit franchise, just barely edging out the $30 million that “Eclipse” earned in midnight screenings last year. In 2009, “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” scared up $26.3 million.

“Part 1” opened on 3,251 theaters at 12:01 a.m. Friday, and by this morning is playing at 4,061 locations.

The film, starring Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner, has also picked up another $9 million in the few foreign territories where it has already opened.

“New Moon” went on to score a massive debut of $142.8 million, and it appears that “Breaking Dawn, Part 1” will have no problem keeping pace.

Did you go to a midnight showing?
 

