Box Office: ‘Catching Fire’ not slowing down after $31.5 million Friday

“Catching Fire” is still smoking the competition at the box office, and won’t be letting up anytime soon.

The “Hunger Games” sequel earned another $31.3 million on Friday night, bringing its domestic total to a huge $253.3 million and its global take to an equally impressive $482.3 million.

It will earn at least $110 million over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend, with a three-day (Friday-Sunday) total of $75 million. “Fire” should have no problem surpassing the $408 million earned by the original “Hunger Games” domestically last year.

Katniss and Peeta aren’t the only ones celebrating victory over the long holiday weekend, however.

Disney’s animated “Frozen” charmed another $26.9 million from moviegoers on Friday. After just three days, its domestic total stands at $53.5 million.

“Frozen” is likely to earn around $93 million by Sunday and will easily become the top Thanksgiving holiday opener of all time. The current champ is Disney/Pixar’s “Toy Story 2,” which bowed to $80.1 million in 1999.

“Thor: The Dark World” conjured up $4.4 million, bringing its domestic total to a Marvel-ous $180 million.

Meanwhile, in fourth place, “Best Man Holiday” scored another $3.4 million. The inexpensive comedy sequel has earned $53 million in North America so far.

Rounding out the top 5 was comedy holdover “Delivery Man,” which made off with $2.7 million.

Aside from “Catching Fire” and “Frozen, the news was decidedly mixed for other newcomers.

Jason Statham’s “Homefront,” playing on 2,570 screens, came in sixth, with $2.6 million on Friday. Reportedly costing around $22 million to produce, the action film needs to step up its game in order to turn a profit.

The Geoffrey Rush WWII drama “The Book Thief” stole $1.9 million from 1,234 screens on Friday, and has so far earned $4.9 million.

After a slow start on Wednesday, the faith-based musical “Black Nativity” is performing better, earning $1.6 on Friday from 1,516 screens. Its three-day total is $3.6 million.

Spike Lee’s “Oldboy” remake, starring Josh Brolin, is getting devoured by the competition and is officially a Turkey Day turkey. Its playing on 600 screens, and is on track to score less than $2 million for the five-day stretch.