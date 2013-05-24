Box office: ‘Fast & Furious 6’ speeds to $6.5 million Thursday

“Fast & Furious 6” cruised to a $6.5 million debut on Thursday night, virtually doubling what “Fast Five” made in 2011. Meanwhile, “The Hangover Part III” added to its Wednesday night take, bringing its total to a soft $11.7 million.
The two franchise films were expected to battle it out over the long weekend, but now it’s becoming clear that “Furious” will easily win this race, likely grossing around $80 for the four-day frame. “Hangover” will likely pick up somewhere in the $70 million range, far short of its predecessor.
“Furious 6,” which reunited Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Paul Walker and others, opened in 2,409 theaters in North American, and is expanding to 3,659 today. “Fast 5” nabbed $3.8 million at initial midnight screenings on April 29, 2011.
The final film in the comedy franchise, “Hangover” is screening in 3,555 North American theaters. It stars Brady Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms and Ken Jeong. Its $11.7 million opening is small potatoes compared to the $31.6 million brought in by 2011’s “The Hangover Part II” in its first day of play. That film earned a huge $135 million in its first weekend.
The family-friendly animated adventure “Epic” is also opening today, and will likely draw big numbers, particularly as parents take their kids to the multiplex Sunday and Monday.
Maybe I’m misunderstanding how this is working. Hangover 3 made 3.1 million on Wednesday. Subtract that from 11.7 million and you get 8.6 million for Thursday.
So how is it clear that Fast and Furious 6, with its 6.5 million opening on Thursday, is going to easily win the weekend?
Stop applying math to this. The blog-o-sphere has written the narrative for the weekend already and gone off to enjoy the long weekend. Not only that, Furious will be hailed as a smash while making about the same Star Trek, which is being written off as a disappointment (despite it doing much better overseas than the reboot.).
WildSubnet – “Fast and Furious 5” made over $415 million overseas. Abrams’ first “Star Trek” made over $125. Even though “Into Darkness” will likely far exceed that, do you REALLY want to bet on it outgrossing “6 Fast 6 Furious”?
-Daniel
I think I see how you are coming to that conclusion now. I didn’t realize the Fast and Furious Thursday gross numbers were based on midnight screenings only, whereas Hangover’s were based on full release Thursday.
So, although Hangover made more, Furious’ total is more indicative of stronger interest.
Dan – not betting on anything (besides, if I were to bet I’d bet on Furious anyway…sadly). More of a comment about box expectations/forecasts articles based on Thursday night screenings only and certain narratives that get painted by these articles well before the weekend has even started…