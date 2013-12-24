Box Office: ‘Frozen’ moves ahead of ‘Anchorman 2’ on pre-Christmas Monday

#Frozen
12.24.13
With schools out for the holidays, “Frozen” moved ahead of “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” at the domestic box office for Monday, December 23. In addition, the Disney hit closed the gap on “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.”
“Smaug” still topped Monday’s box office with $7.82 million, per BoxOfficeMojo.com. That brought the “Hobbit” sequel’s domestic take to $135.37 million through its first 11 days. Through its first 11 days, which included Christmas Eve, “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” had taken in nearly $157 million.
“Frozen” moved up to second with $7.24 million, bringing its total domestic take to nearly $199.3 million. Something tells us the animated smash will pass $200 million on Tuesday. “Frozen” was the only film in the Top 10 with a higher Monday gross than Sunday and it also posted the highest per-screen average in the Top 10.
“Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” was third for Monday with $5.79 million for a domestic total of $45.79 million through six days. 
“American Hustle” took in $3.615 million on Monday for a domestic total of 23.835 million, followed by “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” in fifth with  $2.28 million for a domestic total of $374 million.
Stay tuned for Christmas Eve box office tomorrow, as well as early estimates for the Christmas Day openers, which include “Wolf of Wall Street”

