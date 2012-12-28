Box Office: ‘Hobbit’ sneaks by ‘Les Miserables’ to win Thursday

It appears you can’t keep a good hobbit down. “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” displayed impressive resiliency returning to the top of the box office Thursday grossing another $10.1 million for $189.7 million over its first 14 days. Granted, Peter Jackson’s epic is in a massive 4,100 theaters and has higher ticket prices thanks to a majority of 3D engagements, but Warner Bros. and MGM will take the steady sales over the holiday frame. Globally, “The Hobbit” is at $562.7 million with hopes of cracking $700 million by end of day Sunday.
“Les Miserables” pulled in another $9.1 million on Thursday for $39.4 million over its first three days. The Universal Pictures release has made $71.6 million worldwide so far. It should battle “The Hobbit” for the weekend crown.
Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” dropped to third with another $8.3 million and $33.3 million to date. Numbers should also perk back up for The Weinstein Company’s holiday gift beginning today.
20th Century Fox’s “Parental Guidance” made $4.1 million Thursday dropping only 4% from Wednesday’s gross. That puts it at $14.7 million over its first three days which is slightly more impressive than it first seems. As noted previously, Fox will easily get into the black on this $30 million budgeted PG comedy.
“Jack Reacher” claimed the fifth spot as it took in another $3.5 million. Tom Cruise’s latest end of year release has $30.7 million in its first week of release.
Look for continuing box office updates over the holiday frame on HitFix.
Watched the Hobbit for the 2nd time yesterday (2d both) and it just made me want to watch it again on a top notch 3d screen.
Same thing happened to me….i went to watch twice because the movie is super amazing….the only reason I dont go a third time is because I have no money left…:(
Not usually this much of a pedant, but “resiliency”? Not a word. Resilience, however, is.
Not usually this much of a pedant, but if you actually check the Oxford dictionary, which is the standard of the English language, you will find ‘resiliency listed as a derivative as resilience.
[www.merriam-webster.com]
Why say resiliency when you can just say resilience? Save yourself the extra syllable.
It’s like people who overuse the suffix -ness, and drop words like industriousness and beautifulness into conversation, when they actually mean industry and beauty.
Prettok – And everybody, whether Southern or Northern, should say “y’all” in place of “you all.” It’s just easier. But, alas, we don’t. The question was just whether Roisinod was correct about “resiliency” being a word and, in point of fact, it absolutely is. And it isn’t a modern bastardization of the language, either. “Resilience” and “resiliency” have existed hand-in-hand for centuries, albeit with one in greater use than the other…
I’m strongly pro “y’all.” I’m agnostic on resilience/resiliency.
-Daniel
I don’t understand why this matters to you guys this much.
You all isn’t really appropriate any more than y’all is. That is why northerners do not use it. They just use “you” when talking to a group the same as an individual. Southerners overuse “y’all” to say it even when talking to a single person.
Saw Hobbit twice seen Jack Reacher once want to see both again so that Jack Reacher beats out the musicial Les whatever. After seeing the Hobbit for the second got inspired to watch the triology again…extended version of coarse.
The Hobbit is playing on nearly twice as many screens and much of it is 3D with much higher ticket prices. A friend of mine works at a theater and says Les Miserables has been helping all the other movies because it’s sold out and people end up buying tickets for other shows.
hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha…..suuuuuure….LM is carrying the hobbit…….suuuuuuuuuure it is.
I saw Les Miz on Thursday and the theater had about ten people in it.
I think we should all just believe Johnny’s friend at the theater.
I am very surprised with the negative reviews from movie critics, the movie was great and lived up to my expecations. This is no horrible star wars prequel, PJ sets us up nicely to bridge the hobbit and LOTR. The pace is great and visually stunning…..highly recommend this movie
Haven’t seen the Hobbit, but I did go to Les Mis. It is absolutely magnificent.
Hobbit was horrendous. Nobody seems to know anything about cinema these days. Thank god we have critics even though they sometimes go stupid we have them to remind people what sucks. Get a brain people! Do you recall anything from LOTR as stupid as trees falling like dominoes, pine cones being used as fire bombs, mountains fighting and nobody dying … I can go on forever.
Nobody dying? Wow, you’re heartless. :-/
Well 2 of those 3 things actually happen in the book so…