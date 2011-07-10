It was a potent weekend at the box office as “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” stayed on top with another $47 million according to studio estimates. The Michael Bay threequel has now grossed $261 million domestically and over $558 million worldwide in just 12 days. It’s also officially passed “The Hangover, Pt. II” as the biggest movie of 2011.
Among new releases, “Horrible Bosses” continued the recent string of impressive R-rated comedies with a $28.1 million debut in the second spot. That is less than “Bad Teacher’s” $31.6 million last month, but “Bridesmaids'” $26.2 million debut in May. The comedy was no doubt helped by its hard to ignore concept (who hasn’t wanted to knock off their employer?) and strong supporting cast including Jennifer Aniston, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Spacey and Colin Ferrell.
Kevin James’ “Zookeeper” made $21 million, which was good enough for third, but significantly lower than Sony Pictures and MGM had hoped for when moving the picture to the summer. The family friendly comedy was originally scheduled for an October, 2010 release. It’s unclear if less competition would have made it more palatable for adult audiences.
Dropping to the fourth slot was “Cars 2” with another $15.2 million and $148.8 million so far. The Pixar sequel should pass the $200 million mark easily, but matching the original’s $244 million domestic cume is likely out of reach.
Still making noise in the fifth slot was “Bad Teacher.” The Cameron Diaz comedy grossed $9 million for a $78.7 million overall take. The picture is one of Diaz’s best solo efforts of her career and should eventually hit the $100 million mark.
Friday’s new releases include the long awaited “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” and “Winnie the Pooh.”
Final box office results are released on Monday.
Looks like Hitflix sorely needs a proofreader.
Wild women,wild women…the rippin and the tearin,the rippin and the tearin
“The Cameron Diaz comedy grossed $90 million for a $78.7 million overall take.”
That’s some fuzzy math.
Yes, Yes newest transformer from the inheritance of all that have committed lewdness and folly ” Transformers: Dark of the Moon ” to give your advice and counsel of ” Horrible Bosses ” to Newest feast of the LORD ” Bad Teacher ” went and returned unto their inheritance, and repaired the cities, and dwelt in them. LORD God of Israel lovingkindness in the morning hear ” Irresistible ” ” Wonderful You ” Today let us all Dwell in the House of LORD Jesus Christ Heaven Father Holy Spirit First LOVE Joy in the presence of the ” Angel of the LORD ” Psalm 91 Hast ” Made me Glad ” hear to see ” Extravagant Worship ” Fit Promise Obedience ” marriage to all things hearing ” Pray ” Hymn marriage to all the REST finger of God Sabbath REST Psalm 92 marriage to all secret things Holy Spirit Songs hearing ” Mercy Endures ” to receive ” Kiss of Heaven ” Father all Jealousy ” faithful ” ” Potter’s Hand ” Heaven Father Works coals thereof are coals of fire ” Worthy is the Lamb “, which hath a most vehement flame made a marriage for his Loving ” Everything about you ” son’s ” Irresistible ” Hot Beautiful Extravagant Fit Obedience sister, spouse camest having a wedding garment ” Mercies ” ” Dancing in dances, Hear O Israel: The LORD our God is one LORD ” 6:31 am LORD God of Israel faithfulness every night…” Irresistible ” 8:31pm ” Thankful ” ” Made me Glad ” fountain of gardens, a well of living waters Today deuteronomy 6:4, 29:29, Matthew 22:2 ” The kingdom of Heaven ( Father )…made a marriage …” Rocking in ONE Motion Hot Beautiful Cameron Diaz Rothschild Extravagant Private Balfour Declaration Hearing songs by Hot Beautiful Miriam Webster and by Hot Beautiful Darlene Zschech, Happy Husband, Happy FRIENDS, Fabulous Foods, Hot Beautiful Cameron Diaz new apparel camest having a wedding garment soft raiment silks in color of purple martin and all colors of tapestry in palaces, dances in the dance, grace ascending promotions ” Knight and Day, Green Hornet, Gambit, What to Expect When You’RE Expecting “