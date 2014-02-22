Box office: ‘Lego Movie’ dominates ‘Pompeii’ and ‘Kill’ with $7.3 million Friday

02.22.14 4 years ago

For the third week in a row, audiences have spent Friday night playing with toys, as the animated smash “The Lego Movie” topped newcomers “Pompeii” and “Three Days to Kill” with a big $7.3 million. 

“Lego,” featuring the voices of Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell, Elizabeth Banks, and Will Arnett as Batman, will likely build up around $31 million for the weekend.

It has earned a huge $159 million so far, and will probably crack the $200 million barrier sometime next weekend. 

The new Kevin Costner thriller “Three Days to Kill” had a fairly soft debut Friday, earning $4 million. Budgeted around $28 million, the Luc Besson production will likely pick up around $11 million in its first weekend.

“Kill” also stars Amber Heard, Hailee Steinfeld and Connie Nielsen.

Meanwhile, the $100 million “Pompeii” is looking like a disaster movie in more ways than one; it debuted to just $3.4 million last night for third place.

Starring Kit Harington, Carrie-Anne Moss, Emily Browning and Kiefer Sutherland, “Pompei” will likely earn around $11 million for the weekend. 

The “RoboCop” remake picked up another $2.6 million, bringing its North American total to 36.8 million. 

Rounding out the top five was the ensemble comedy “About Last Night,” which romanced audiences to the tune of $2.2 million.

However, George Clooney’s WWII film “Monuments Men” also earned around $2.2 million and could overtake “Night” by Sunday. 

Starring Kevin Hart, “Night’s” domestic total stands at $33 million, while “Men” has earned $52.1 million since opening. 

