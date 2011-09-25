Box Office: ‘Lion King’ wins wild card weekend over Brad Pitt’s ‘Moneyball’

The ‘circle of life’ continues for Disney’s animated classic.
Even with the critically acclaimed Brad Pitt baseball pic “Moneyball” and the family flick “Dolphin Tale” entering the marketplace, Disney’s 3-D “The Lion King” remained on top with another $22.1 million. Dropping only 26.6%, the pinnacle of Disney’s second golden era has found $61.6 million in just 10 days of re-release. The studio was expected to pull the feature after this week in line with the film’s debut on Blu-ray Tuesday, but it’s hard to imagine they won’t keep it in theaters considering how popular its become with families. The studio wouldn’t need to give up its allotment of 3D screens until “Real Steel” opens on Oct. 7. If they do stick to their original plan, moviegoers have until Thursday to view it on the big screen.
Still debuting very strong was the Bennett Miller directed “Moneyball.” The Sony Pictures release found $20.6 million over the three-day and should be a solid double or triple for the studio who will have to hope Pitt’s star power can help it in the overseas markets where baseball is not a major sport.
Also having a very good opening was Alcon Entertainment’s “Dolphin Tale” with $20.2 million. The Warner Bros. release had a huge jump Saturday as families flocked to the 3-D live-action picture. With a reported budget of $37 million, Alcon will be hoping it continues to generate solid word of mouth over the next few weeks.
Having a less impressive debut was Lionsgate’s “Abduction” starring Taylor Lautner. The first solo effort for the “Twilight Saga” star grossed only $11.2 million despite an intense publicity campaign by the teen heartthrob. Still, Lautner can find solace that “Abduction” made a bit more than Robert Pattinson’s first real non-“Twilight” headliner ‘Remember Me” which found just $8 million in March of last year. Where Lautner’s big screen career goes from here (excluding the last two “Breaking Dawn’s” of course), remains to be seen.
Fifth place went to Open Roads’ first release, “Killer Elite.” The $9.5 million opening means the Regal and AMC Cinemas start up may break even on their marketing spend for the Jason Statham, Clive Owen and Robert De Niro thriller, but the film’s producers may not find much coin from the U.S. The jury its still out then on how big the Regal/AMC partnership can open a film strictly in their own theaters.
In limited release, Relativity Media’s “Machine Gun Preacher” had an O.K. opening in just four theaters with $44,000 or $11,000 per theater. Sundance Selects’ “Weekend” effectively sold out its one screen at the IFC Center in New York City. It expands to Los Angeles on Friday.
Next weekend’s releases include Summit Entertainment’s “50/50,” Universal Studios’ “Dream House,” the Fox comedy “What’s Your Number?” and the Christian drama “Courageous” in 1,100 theaters.
Final box office results are released on Monday.
Lautner has been touted as the next big action star. What a joke. Comparing Remember Me and Abductions box office is ridiculous. Remember Me had less than half the budget of Abduction and a polarizing storyline. Abduction naturally should have done better it’s an action movie.
@LARA
Not to mention Abduction opened in over 1,000 more theaters. Per head, per theater, Remember Me made quite a bit more. Just over $11m for a PG-13 action movie isn’t great. I’d be surprised if it makes back it’s budget domestically.
Didn’t Abduction open in almost a 1,000 more theaters than Remember Me? If you look at per theater take, RM is the clear victor. Plus RM didn’t have near the amount of publicity that Abuction did. If you’re going to compare the two, at least do it fairly.
Seriously? You are comparing Remember Me to Abduction? Other than the fact that both had a Twilight star in it there is no way to compare. Different budgets, different audience. In fact I believe if you check RM did better in per theater take with way less screens.
No, Water for Elephants is a better match. About the same budget. Lots of publicity, big names next to them. Only Abduction should have still done better since it’s an action movie which traditionally do better than period dramas. Compare those two movies and get back to me.
Well it wouldn’t be fair to compare WFE and abduction. WFE was a bestseller book and already had it’s book audience… I think that helped A LOT at the box office.
This is not about Rpatz. This is about TL being groom as the next Tom Cruise and Matt Damon. There is no way that the studio expected this movie to do this bad. They say that reviews dont matter and really does not hurt a movie but in this case i think it did. 3% on RT. The Tweens Twilighters stayed away. They have known about this movie for a while now and they still did not support him. So now he has Stretch Armstrong to do and Goliath? Oh man i feel sorry for the studios who are now stuck doing those two movies after this disaster.
There’s nothing to compare this to, in my opinion. I can’t remember a “star” being so undeservingly forced on the public before. Even Shia had plenty of cred, even if he wasn’t well liked necessarily, when Spielberg forced him on us. Lautner is just terrible though. Thank god this failed so miserably.
How many movies make $12 m with 3% on RT . It’s Taylor Lautner’s first leading role outside the twilight saga and he did OK better than what Rob pattinson did with remember me. Both are supposed to have a big female fanbase . Girls are more into romantic movies so RM should have done better and it didn’t.
Who was the audience for Abduction supposed to be? Do the tween girls want to see TL in an action movie? There’s no way in hell any guys want to see him in an action movie. There were ads for this thing in ESPN. Who in their right mind thought ESPN-watching guys were going to see a movie toplined by Taylor Lautner?