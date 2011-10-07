Box Office: ‘Real Steel’ is the real deal hitting No. 1 Friday

Can Hugh Jackman open a movie? Outside of playing Wolverine in three “X-Men” movies and a “Wolverine” spin-off, Jackman’s track record has been spotty. Friday, however provided him with one of his biggest live-action openings outside of Marvel’s mutant franchise as DreamWorks’ “Real Steel” debuted with $8.6 million.
Budgeted at $120 million (although strangely being reported as $110 million), “Steel” found just enough families and twentysomething males to rule Friday’s box office. At this point, the Shawn Levy film should gross between $24-26 million for the three-day.
Debuting less dramatically at the no. 2 spot was “The Ides of March.” George Clooney’s fourth directorial effort pulled in $3.5 million for what should be a $10-11 million weekend. That’s a tad under expectations for the adult themed thriller.
The third slot went to last weekend’s champ “Dolphin Tale.” The family flick faltered under “Real Steel” siphoning off some of its audience and found just $2.4 million. For the weekend “Dolphin Tale” is looking for something in in the $7-8 million range.
“Moneyball” dropped to fourth where it cued up another $2.2 million for what many expect will be a $6-7 million weekend. The acclaimed Brad Pitt drama is quickly losing steam in theaters and will be lucky to hit $65 millions when all is said and done.
Summit Entertainment’s “50/50” found only $1.8 million on Friday for what could be a $4 million three-day. The Joseph Gordon Levitt and Seth Rogen dramedy has not been the big crowd pleaser the studio was hoping for.
Look for complete weekend estimates tomorrow on HitFix.
Being a film about politics, The Ides of March is a very important movie.
Tom Cruise and Johnny Depp should be doing films like this.
I would have liked to see ‘Dirty Girl’ and ‘The Way’ get a nationwide release. They both have interesting casts (‘Dirty Girl’ – Juno Temple, Milla Jovovich, William H. Macy, Mary Steenburgen, Dwight Yoakam) (‘The Way’ – Martin Sheen, Emilio Estevez, Deborah Kara Unger, James Nesbitt, Tchéky Karyo) with some stars who should be doing more mainstream movies. It would have been interesting to see how they would have done commercially if released nationwide and they deserve better than to go unnoticed by the public now.
After Lost began, I thought the gorgeous and talented Evangeline Lilly had a promising career ahead of her and would become a bigger star but she has done so little in the last seven years. I hope she’ll do more mainstream movies from now on and have a career renaissance with Real Steel and The Hobbit films. It’s an exceptional performance by her in Real Steel, just wonderful.
Van Helsing, the Hugh Jackman/Kate Beckinsale live-action starter in 2004, had a bigger opening weekend at around $50MM. I guess blogs don’t fact check.
maybe he was talking only in terms of films that aren’t complete cinematic abortions? cause if that’s the case, i’d leave van helping out as well
Wrong. Hugh Jackman was the star of Van Helsing, which made over $50MM at the box office it’s first weekend. That was his biggest live-action debut at the box office outside of the X-Men franchise, not Real Steel. Please check your facts if you want to be taken seriously.
Van Helsing was a flop
Courageous is doing the best, considering its low bdget and theater count
