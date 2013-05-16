Box office: ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ earns $3.3 million in Wednesday showings

“Star Trek Into Darkness” got off to a somewhat slow start at the box office, but will no doubt make up for it over the weekend.
The J.J. Abrams-directed reboot sequel earned $3.3 million on Wednesday night, including both 8 p.m. IMAX screenings and regular midnight engagements.
The IMAX screenings in many cities sold out in advance.
However, the lower-than-expected numbers may have been hampered by confusion over the film’s opening date, as it was just recently pushed forward one day from Thursday night to Wednesday night.
“Darkness” is expected to debut to around $100 million for the weekend, which will put it well ahead of 2009’s “Star Trek,” which bowed to $75 million.
The film opened in several foreign markets last weekend, and has so far picked up $40 million, again ahead of the 2009 film.
“Star Trek Into Darkness” features returning stars Chris Pine, Simon Pegg, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho, Zachary Quinto and Bruce Greenwood, plus newbies Alice Eve, and Benedict Cumberbatch as the film’s enigmatic villain.
thats what i was thinking… that it was a low number but other media outlets are making it sound like it did very well… then when you look at the details i think it prob did. not sure. but 4 years ago the first one did 7 million and went on to make 75 it’s opening weekend. that was on 3800 screens for 7pm and midnight shows. this time around it was only on 330 screens but imax ones only at 8… then some norm midnights… and a wed not thursday and as you pointed out a last minute switch. so i’m figuring it’s pretty good… but we will know soon enough
Not a lot of people knew about the day change, so that may have hurt the bottom line. In all the promos it was listed as opening on the 17th, then quietly changed to the 16th. Saw it on the 16th.