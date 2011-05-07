Box Office: ‘Thor’ hammers $25.7 million to reach no. 1 Friday

It isn’t looking anything like a “Iron Man” or “Wolverine” debut, but Marvel Studios may be relieved “Thor” grossed an impressive $25.7 million on Friday. Reportedly budgeted at $150 million, the first of Marvel’s two superhero flicks this summer should find anywhere from between $63-67 million for the weekend. Granted, that’s far short of “Iron Man’s” $98 million debut or any of the Sam Raimi “Spider-Man” series which all found more than $100 million their opening weekends, but it’s bigger than 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk” which debuted to $55 million and 2005’s “Fantastic Four” which found $56 million. Of course, “Thor” is in 3D with inflated ticket prices, but Disney and Marvel Studios will no doubt thank distributor Paramount Pictures for providing their latest franchise with a solid start.

Last weekend’s champ, “Fast Five,” felt “Thor’s” power as it fell to the second slot and $10.5 million. With $117.8 million in just eight days there will hardly be any complaining in Universal City after the global blockbuster passes $145 million by Sunday.

In a somewhat surprising result, “Something Borrowed” made the third slot with $4.8 million. Still, the Kate Hudson, Ginnifer Goodwin and John Krasinski romantic comedy is looking at no more than $12-13 million for the weekend. That’s a disappointing start considering the recognizable faces in the cast and the fact “Something Borrowed” is based on best selling book.

Right behind “Borrowed” is “Jumping the Broom” with $4.1 million. No matter what the final weekend outcome, “Broom” is quickly on its way to profitability after reportedly costing just under $7 million to produce.

Look for final weekend estimates Sunday on HitFix.