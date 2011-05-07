Box Office: ‘Thor’ hammers $25.7 million to reach no. 1 Friday

It isn’t looking anything like a “Iron Man” or “Wolverine” debut, but Marvel Studios may be relieved “Thor” grossed an impressive $25.7 million on Friday. Reportedly budgeted at $150 million, the first of Marvel’s two superhero flicks this summer should find anywhere from between $63-67 million for the weekend. Granted, that’s far short of “Iron Man’s” $98 million debut or any of the Sam Raimi “Spider-Man” series which all found more than $100 million their opening weekends, but it’s bigger than 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk” which debuted to $55 million and 2005’s “Fantastic Four” which found $56 million. Of course, “Thor” is in 3D with inflated ticket prices, but Disney and Marvel Studios will no doubt thank distributor Paramount Pictures for providing their latest franchise with a solid start.
Last weekend’s champ, “Fast Five,” felt “Thor’s” power as it fell to the second slot and $10.5 million. With $117.8 million in just eight days there will hardly be any complaining in Universal City after the global blockbuster passes $145 million by Sunday.
In a somewhat surprising result, “Something Borrowed” made the third slot with $4.8 million. Still, the Kate Hudson, Ginnifer Goodwin and John Krasinski romantic comedy is looking at no more than $12-13 million for the weekend. That’s a disappointing start considering the recognizable faces in the cast and the fact “Something Borrowed” is based on best selling book.
Right behind “Borrowed” is “Jumping the Broom” with $4.1 million. No matter what the final weekend outcome, “Broom” is quickly on its way to profitability after reportedly costing just under $7 million to produce.
It will be interesting to see how it does for the weekend and how much it drops off next weekend.
This is probably the riskiest of all the Marvel movies to date. It will be interesting to see how the non comic book crowd takes to it.
I’m going to take in a 2D showing if I can.