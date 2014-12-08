‘Boyhood,’ ‘Grand Budapest’ lead with online film critics nominations

In an on-going trend, “Boyhood” has stood out the most for another critics group. The film led the way with the Online Film Critics Society's batch of nominations, announced this morning, with six total mentions alongside Wes Anderson's “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” The films were the #1 and #2 choices respectively among the LA critics awards yesterday.
Foreign contenders “Two Days, One Night,” “Ida” and “Mommy” also had a strong showing with five, four and four nominations each. And of immediate note is the fact that the group left “Birdman” off its Best Picture list.
Check out the full list of nominees below. Winners will be announced Monday, Dec. 15. And keep track of it all via The Circuit.
Best Picture
“Boyhood”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Ida”
“The LEGO Movie”
“Mommy”
“Nightcrawler”
“Selma”
“Two Days, One Night”
“Whiplash”
“Under the Skin”
Best Animated Feature
“Big Hero 6”
“The Boxtrolls”
“How to Train Your Dragon 2”
“The LEGO Movie”
“The Tale of the Princess Kaguya”
Best Film Not in the English Language
“Ida”
“The Missing Picture”
“Mommy”
“The Tale of the Princess Kaguya”
“Two Days, One Night”
Best Documentary
“CITIZENFOUR”
“Life Itself”
“The Missing Picture”
“National Gallery”
“The Overnighters”
Best Director
Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Jean-Pierre Dardenne & Luc Dardenne, “Two Days, One Night”
Ava DuVernay, “Selma”
Jonathan Glazer, “Under the Skin”
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Best Actor
Ralph Fiennes, “The Grand Budapest Hotel
Brendan Gleeson, “Calvary”
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”
Timothy Spall, “Mr. Turner”
Best Actress
Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”
Essie Davis, “The Babadook”
Anne Dorval, “Mommy”
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”
Best Supporting Actor
Josh Brolin, “Inherent Vice”
Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”
Edward Norton, “Birdman”
Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year”
Suzanne Clément, “Mommy”
Agata Kulesza, “Ida”
Tilda Swinton, “Snowpiercer”
Best Original Screenplay
“Boyhood”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Selma”
“Two Days, One Night”
“Whiplash”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“Gone Girl”
“Inherent Vice”
“Snowpiercer”
“Under the Skin”
“We Are the Best!”
Best Editing
“Birdman”
“Boyhood”
“Gone Girl”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Whiplash”
Best Cinematography
“Birdman”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Ida”
“Mr. Turner”
“Under the Skin”
Best Non-U.S. Release (non-competitive category)
“'71”
“10,000 km”
“Entre Nós”
“Han Gong-ju”
“Hard to Be a God”
“The Look of Silence”
“The Salt of the Earth”
“What We Do in the Shadows”
“Timbuktu”
“The Tribe”
One of my favorite lists so far.
The critics’ selections are really interesting and diverse this year. Good on them.
This group has been making the best picks for years.
So diverse picks. Love it!
Pleased to see my two favorite films of the year, Boyhood and Grand Hotel Budapest, do so well here and in most of the previous announcements this weekend. Perhaps Budapest’s Oscar chances are better than we feared, and perhaps Academy voters will pick Snowpiercer off the dvd pile if only to check out Tilda Swinton’s performance.
Rather surprised at Birdman not getting Picture and Director (and screenplay) noms here, esp. since it did get 4 other noms; not sure how to interpret that …
They have sent or will send Snowpiercer dvds to Academy members, right? Or is this film being as lamentably un-promoted as The Immigrant?
