‘Boyhood,’ ‘Grand Budapest’ lead with online film critics nominations

In an on-going trend, “Boyhood” has stood out the most for another critics group. The film led the way with the Online Film Critics Society's batch of nominations, announced this morning, with six total mentions alongside Wes Anderson's “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” The films were the #1 and #2 choices respectively among the LA critics awards yesterday.

Foreign contenders “Two Days, One Night,” “Ida” and “Mommy” also had a strong showing with five, four and four nominations each. And of immediate note is the fact that the group left “Birdman” off its Best Picture list.

Check out the full list of nominees below. Winners will be announced Monday, Dec. 15. And keep track of it all via The Circuit.

Best Picture

“Boyhood”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Ida”

“The LEGO Movie”

“Mommy”

“Nightcrawler”

“Selma”

“Two Days, One Night”

“Whiplash”

“Under the Skin”

Best Animated Feature

“Big Hero 6”

“The Boxtrolls”

“How to Train Your Dragon 2”

“The LEGO Movie”

“The Tale of the Princess Kaguya”

Best Film Not in the English Language

“Ida”

“The Missing Picture”

“Mommy”

“The Tale of the Princess Kaguya”

“Two Days, One Night”

Best Documentary

“CITIZENFOUR”

“Life Itself”

“The Missing Picture”

“National Gallery”

“The Overnighters”

Best Director

Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Jean-Pierre Dardenne & Luc Dardenne, “Two Days, One Night”

Ava DuVernay, “Selma”

Jonathan Glazer, “Under the Skin”

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor

Ralph Fiennes, “The Grand Budapest Hotel

Brendan Gleeson, “Calvary”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Timothy Spall, “Mr. Turner”

Best Actress

Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”

Essie Davis, “The Babadook”

Anne Dorval, “Mommy”

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Best Supporting Actor

Josh Brolin, “Inherent Vice”

Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”

Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year”

Suzanne Clément, “Mommy”

Agata Kulesza, “Ida”

Tilda Swinton, “Snowpiercer”

Best Original Screenplay

“Boyhood”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Selma”

“Two Days, One Night”

“Whiplash”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Gone Girl”

“Inherent Vice”

“Snowpiercer”

“Under the Skin”

“We Are the Best!”

Best Editing

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“Gone Girl”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Whiplash”

Best Cinematography

“Birdman”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Ida”

“Mr. Turner”

“Under the Skin”

Best Non-U.S. Release (non-competitive category)

“'71”

“10,000 km”

“Entre Nós”

“Han Gong-ju”

“Hard to Be a God”

“The Look of Silence”

“The Salt of the Earth”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

“Timbuktu”

“The Tribe”