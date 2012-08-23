Brad Pitt and Denzel Washington may make trip to ‘Candy Store’

08.23.12

Oscar-winning writer-director Stephen Gaghan (“Traffic,” “Syriana”) is attracting some big names for his next film, “The Candy Store.”

Oscar winner Denzel Washington and Oscar nominee Brad Pitt are both in early talks to appear in the film.

Jamie Foxx is also allegedly interested in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although the plot is so far being kept under wraps, “Candy Store” is a thriller which offers substantial roles for its two male leads. 

Gaghan picked up an Academy Award for best adapted screenplay for 2000’s drug war drama “Traffic,” directed by Steven Soderbergh. He made his directorial debut with “Abandon,” starring Katie Holmes, in 2002, and followed it up with the acclaimed George Clooney-starring “Syriana” in 2005. 

Gaghan also did some recent re-writes for M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming sci-fi epic “After Earth,” starring Will Smith and Jaden Smith.

Pitt will next appear in “Killing Them Softly,” and the delayed zombie film “World War Z.” He was in the middle of shooting Ridley Scott’s “The Counselor,” when the film’s production was paused after director Scott’s brother Tony was found dead. 

Washington most recently starred in “Safe House,” and will soon be seen in Robert Zemeckis’ “Flight.”

