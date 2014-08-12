Brad Pitt WWII drama ‘Fury’ moves to October

Sony Pictures has jerked David Ayer's World War II drama “Fury,” starring Brad Pitt, from an original Nov. 14 release date to Oct. 17. That's a date currently occupied by the limited bow of Alejandro González Iñárritu's “Birdman,” which shares a producer with “Fury” in John Lesher, but it puts the film right in the mid-month corridor that has worked out for awards season players like “Argo,” “Gravity” and “12 Years a Slave” in recent years.
The question, though, is whether we might see it pop up in a festival context. This new date takes AFI Fest off the table (which would have been more of a big LA premiere just ahead of the earlier date than anything else), and I'm told Telluride and Toronto were never in the cards. A recent New York Times story eschewed any movie stardom angle and set up some of the complexities of the film, but with a star like Pitt center stage, the studio would probably like it to come out full force and aim for box office rather than scattering throughout the festival circuit and building it up as anything more nuanced than “a Brad Pitt war movie.”
Still, if Sony would like to hit the New York fest as a secret screening, that option is available. Nevertheless, at this point I'd expect it to just land in the marketplace and look to build commercial steam ahead of the awards push. And this new release date gives it that added potential, as before it was stuck between heavies “Interstellar” and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.”
I've talked to a handful of people who have seen the film and it certainly seems like it could arrive as a very different addition to the well-worn genre. Logan Lerman is the name mentioned across the board as a standout performance. His innocence opposite Pitt's tough-guy leader throughout makes for an interesting dynamic, I'm told, and both could end up in the Oscar mix at the end of the day.
Sony's recent string of awards successes has included “American Hustle,” “Captain Phillips,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Moneyball” (also with Pitt) and “The Social Network.”
Read the script sometime ago and it is indeed a very gritty, no-holds barred look at war. For the nth time, this is not a surreal Inglorious Basterds take on WW2. It really is a character-driven story. And while the other 3 crewmembers have their distinctive backgrounds, it really is at the core a father-son, mentor-mentee story with the Pitt-Lerman relationship front and center set against the backdrop of a brutal war. There are 1 or 2 scenes at least on paper which may be a little tough to take for film audiences but also quiet, more reflective moments. Depending on how they filmed this the script does make a good case for the strange, off-beat camaraderie among a tank crew. Looking forward to seeing how Ayer’s dark script transitions to the big screen.
I (Clayton T. Smith) worked on Fury set from day one both as an actor and boot camp adviser/trainer. After many years in the US Army I tell you first hand that the reason this film seems so real is because David Ayer and the producers went through great pains to ensure that the experience for those of us on the ground (set) was as close as one could get to being there as you could. We look battle worn because we were. David’s mantra is “Chasing the real” and as both a writer and director he is extremely faithful to that line of thought. From the actors to the extras and crew, there was 100% buy in from the moment we started filming till we took the last group (cast &crew) photo on 20 December 2013. Not one of us wanted it to end. My guess is that when you see this film you’ll feel as though you know these men and the trials they endured will be the trials you endure right along with them. David and the team “CHASING THE REAL”. Foothill.
